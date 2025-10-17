Đồng Văn Geopark earns Asia’s cultural crown

The UNESCO Global Geopark Đồng Văn Karst Plateau, located in Tuyên Quang Province, has been honoured as Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2025 by the World Travel Awards (WTA).

The accolade was presented at the WTA Asia & Oceania Awards Ceremony on October 13 in Hong Kong, recognising destinations that excel in preserving indigenous culture, promoting sustainable tourism and protecting natural ecosystems.

This prestigious award marks a significant milestone for the region, affirming its vision for culturally rich and environmentally responsible tourism. It also serves as a catalyst for Tuyên Quang to strengthen regional partnerships, enhance tourism offerings and elevate its profile across Asia and beyond.

Previously, the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau received WTA recognition for two consecutive years: Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination 2023 and Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2024. In 2010, it became Việt Nam’s first UNESCO Global Geopark and the second in Southeast Asia.

Spanning over 2,350 square kilometres, the geopark features more than 70 per cent limestone terrain, with dramatic landscapes of soaring peaks and deep gorges. Highlights include Mạc Vạc, the highest summit at 1,971 metres, and Tu Sản Gorge, Southeast Asia’s deepest canyon, with cliff walls plunging over 700 metres.

Geologically, the plateau dates back to the Cambrian period, around 550 million years ago, and has undergone seven distinct geological eras. Visitors can explore fossil sites, stratigraphy, karst formations, caves and fault lines that reveal Earth’s ancient history, including evidence of two major mass extinction events: the Late Devonian (364 million years ago) and the Permian-Triassic (251 million years ago), the latter wiping out 90 per cent of marine species.

Beyond its geological significance, Đồng Văn is a biodiversity hotspot. It hosts two nature reserves – Du Già and Khau Ca – home to conifers, native birds and the elusive southern serow. The region supports 289 species of vascular plants across 83 families, and over 170 animal species, including 17 mammals, 2 birds, and 8 reptiles listed in Việt Nam’s Red Data Book.

Its most iconic inhabitant is the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey (Rhinopithecus avunculus), one of five primate species endemic to Việt Nam. Once thought extinct, it was rediscovered in the early 1990s and now survives only in Hà Giang (now part of Tuyên Quang following the recent administrative merger), with an estimated population of just 200. It is among the world’s 25 most endangered primates, classified as Critically Endangered by both the IUCN and Việt Nam.

Culturally, the plateau is home to over 250,000 people from 17 ethnic groups, including the Mông, Na Chí, Pu Péo, Lô Lô, Nùng, Hoa, and Giấy. Each group contributes unique traditions and festivals, such as the Khau Vai Love Market, the Gầu Tào Festival, the Pu Péo Forest Spirit Worship, and the Dao people’s Sắc Ceremony.

Once a remote and rugged highland, Đồng Văn has transformed into a vibrant tourism hub. Its cultural landmarks, like the Lũng Cú Flagpole, Vương Family Mansion, Đồng Văn Ancient Town, Tu Sản Gorge, and Mã Pì Lèng Pass, have become signature attractions.

Visitors can also enjoy ethnic villages like Nặm Đăm, Pả Vi and Lô Lô Chải, as well as eco-resorts such as Làng Mông-Quản Bạ and Papiu-Bắc Mê, alongside distinctive local cuisine and natural agricultural products.

UNESCO reaffirmed Đồng Văn’s Global Geopark status in 2014 and 2019, and most recently in 2023, during its 10th International Conference in Morocco, marking the third consecutive recognition of the region’s outstanding achievements. VNS