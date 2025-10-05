Young lions on the poles

The urgent pounding of drums and the clash of cymbals echo through the narrow streets of Chương Mỹ Commune on the outskirts of Hà Nội. Here, members of the Tưởng Nghĩa Đường kylin, lion and dragon dance club are diligently practising the "Lion Dance on Poles" -- also known as "Pole Jumping Lion Dance", considered the pinnacle of the art of the art.

With its system of sturdy yet precarious iron poles, the Lion Dance on Poles demands not only strength and skill from the performers but also concentration, teamwork, and unwavering determination.

Tưởng Nghĩa Đường is one of Hà Nội's oldest and most famous lion dance clubs, a place that preserves and develops an art form that is both a performance and a spiritual practice deeply tied to Vietnamese beliefs.

Under the guidance of martial arts master Bùi Viết Tưởng, a devoted artist, Tưởng Nghĩa Đường has become a shared home for many young people -- a place where they train, learn, and carry forward the essence of kylin, lion and dragon dancing.

Every leap on the high poles carries risk, yet when synchronised with the rhythm of the drums, the performance captivates audiences with its blend of graceful and strength.

In the charged atmosphere of training, beads of sweat roll down the faces of the young martial artists. They are not only refining their techniques but also absorbing a spirit of discipline and collective unity -- the most essential elements for delivering a complete Lion Dance on Poles performance.

For them, kylin, lion and dragon dancing is not only about festive occasions like the Mid-Autumn Festival or Lunar New Year. It is also a source of pride, a way to continue tradition, and a means to pass the flame to the next generation. VNS