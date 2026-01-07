Major tasks for 14th National Party Congress on track

HÀ NỘI — As of January 7, functional agencies have basically completed major task groups for the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on schedule.

Chairing a working session with the Party Central Committee Office and relevant agencies on Wednesday to review preparations for the Congress, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú commended agencies and units for their strong sense of responsibility and efforts in fulfilling assigned tasks in line with the plan. He noted that preparations have been carried out in a thorough, scientific and effective manner.

He called for intensified communications on the 14th National Party Congress at the grassroots level to ensure high unity in thinking and action across the entire political system, strengthen public trust and consensus, and widely disseminate the Party’s vision, the country’s achievements and the nation’s aspiration for development.

The senior official stressed the need to step up efforts to safeguard the Party’s ideological foundation and proactively counter false and hostile viewpoints and harmful information, especially in cyberspace, avoiding passivity or surprise in all situations.

He requested that the Personnel Subcommittee and the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission continue reviewing and finalising personnel dossiers and related documents, and coordinate in completing the report on the verification of delegate eligibility for the Congress. The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence were urged to actively implement comprehensive plans to ensure absolute security and safety before, during and after the Congress.

The Party Central Committee Office must maintain an overall grasp of task implementation, proactively review progress, step up supervision, and promptly detect, report and propose solutions to emerging issues, he stressed.

The Party Central Committee's Office was asked to actively urge the preparation of key documents, including the Politburo’s directive on studying, learning, disseminating and implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress; the full-term working programme; the action programme; and the working regulations of the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, along with the Party Central Committee's two important resolutions implementing the Congress’s Resolution, for submission to the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee.

He also requested the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and relevant agencies to urgently prepare exhibitions showcasing the outstanding achievements of the Party, the State and the people over 40 years of renewal and national development, as well as during the current tenure, and to ensure the timely inauguration of the Press Centre as planned.

He further called on subcommittees to strengthen coordination and information sharing in carrying out the remaining tasks. — VNA/VNS