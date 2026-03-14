The path to modern governance

When Việt Nam held its first General Election on January 6, 1946, President Hồ Chí Minh chose to stand as a candidate in Hà Nội, demonstrating that even the nation’s leader was subject to the same democratic process as ordinary citizens.

Out of profound respect, 118 heads of Administrative Committees and village and commune representatives in Hà Nội petitioned for him to be exempted from the election. But President Hồ declined, writing that as a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, he could not place himself above the regulations governing the country’s first nationwide vote.

President Hồ’s strict observance of his rights and duties as a citizen not only set an example for the entire population but also demonstrated the fairness and integrity of the Provisional Government he represented. For people across the country, his actions strengthened confidence in a new future for the nation. For hostile forces, it left no opportunity to question or distort the transparency of Việt Nam’s first General Election.

One day before the vote, on January 5, 1946, President Hồ issued "An Appeal to the Nation to Go to the Polls", emphasising: “Tomorrow will be a day that leads our nation onto a new path. Tomorrow will be a joyful day for our compatriots, for tomorrow is the day of the General Election, the first day in the history of Việt Nam when our people begin to exercise their democratic rights. Tomorrow, all voters must remember to go to the polls. Tomorrow, everyone should happily enjoy the rights of a citizen of an independent and free country.”

On January 6, the people celebrated what became a national festival of democracy, exercising their sacred civic right to vote in the first election of the National Assembly. That morning, President Hồ cast his ballot at the polling station located on Hàng Vôi Street. The image of him queuing with ordinary citizens and personally placing his ballot into the box was recorded by both domestic and international media.

The First National Assembly was elected with 333 deputies. The Assembly later adopted a number of important decisions, including the approval of the 1946 Constitution of Việt Nam, the first constitution of the new Vietnamese State.

The election affirmed the principle that “all power belongs to the people” and laid the foundation for the democratic institutions of the modern Vietnamese State.

Over the past eight decades, that founding spirit has continued to guide Việt Nam’s electoral practice. From the historic ballot of 1946 to the present day, successive National Assembly elections have reaffirmed the people’s role as the ultimate source of State power.

It is within this historical continuum that the upcoming election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels will take place, marking the 80th anniversary of the country’s first General Election.

Eighty years of democracy

Since 1946, Việt Nam has successfully held 15 National Assembly elections, each marking a distinct chapter in the nation’s political development.

The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam,Tô Lâm, noted that every ballot cast over the past eight decades had been a vivid symbol of public trust, of the strength of the great national unity bloc, and of the people’s sense of mastery over the country.

“All power belongs to the people; our State is of the people, by the people and for the people,” he said.

The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term has been identified as a central political task of 2026.

“The success of this election will provide an important starting point for building and consolidating the State apparatus for the new term, laying a firm political and social foundation for the effective implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress," the Party General Secretary said.

"It is also an opportunity to reaffirm the Party’s leadership capacity, the State’s effectiveness in governance, and the overall performance of the political system, particularly as we have just completed the streamlining of the State organisational apparatus, the merger of administrative units, and the reorganisation of local government under a two-tier model.”

With the country having recently completed the restructuring and streamlining of its organisational system and the reorganisation of local authorities under the two-tier model, this election carries added significance as a step to ensure coherence and continuity across the political system in a new phase of national development.

General Secretary Lâm also stressed that personnel preparation would be the most critical stage of the election. The nomination of candidates must be conducted openly and transparently, aligned with personnel planning and the outcomes of Party congresses at all levels, while meeting the requirements of a streamlined apparatus.

“The structure of deputies must reflect the vivid character of the great national unity bloc, ensuring balanced representation across sectors, social strata, genders, age groups and regions; increasing the proportion of full-time deputies, women, young people, ethnic minorities, intellectuals, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs, artists and religious dignitaries,” he said.

The quality of deputies must be placed above all else, General Secretary Lâm underlined. Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils must be truly loyal representatives of the people, possessing firm political integrity, moral virtue and professional competence.

“We must therefore prioritise introducing individuals with innovative thinking, who dare to think, dare to speak, dare to act and dare to take responsibility; those with the vision and capacity to help shape development-oriented policies for their localities and for the nation in this new phase," he added.

At the same time, he stressed the need to resolutely screen out from the outset those displaying political opportunism, power ambitions, low credibility or disciplinary violations.

A litmus test

According to Hoàng Công Thủy, vice president of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, candidates may conduct election campaigning from the official announcement of the list until 24 hours before polling day.

He described the journey from candidate to elected deputy, particularly for first-time contenders, as a considerable challenge. Each candidate must earn voters’ trust through ability, dedication, responsibility and moral standing.

He noted that the process could be regarded as a political and professional test.

Candidates are required to establish close links with voters, to listen attentively and to faithfully convey the people’s will and aspirations in the legislative arena.

Voters’ trust and confidence, he stressed, would remain the highest measure of a deputy.

Nhị Lê, former deputy editor-in-chief of Tạp chí Cộng sản (Communism Review), said each deputy must serve as a pillar in building a National Assembly that is both exemplary and action-oriented.

“I believe the nation’s standing and strength in the coming term will depend greatly on the capabilities of the 500 deputies to be selected in this election,” he said.

Deputies, he said, must possess both a national and international outlook when shaping legislation, while remaining genuinely open to listening to the views and aspirations of the people.

Nguyễn Sĩ Dũng, former vice chairman of the National Assembly Office, observed that, at a strategic level, the 2026 election would mark the starting point for enhancing national implementation capacity in a new phase, where the quality of representation would translate into the quality of policymaking and the effectiveness of governance in serving national development and the people.

“A legal system built upon substantive debate and thorough impact assessment will create favourable conditions for the Government to implement policies effectively. Conversely, unclear or overlapping regulations will increase compliance costs and reduce administrative efficiency," Dũng said.

"Within the operation of the State apparatus, the National Assembly not only enacts laws but also decides on major national issues and exercises supreme oversight over the Government. The quality of this oversight directly affects administrative discipline, the implementation of development programmes and the efficient use of public resources,” Dũng added.

Notable innovations

Tạ Thị Yên, deputy head of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputies’ Affairs, noted several important innovations in this election.

First, polling day has been set for Sunday, March 15, around two months earlier than in previous terms. The first session of the 16th National Assembly is expected to convene in early April, just half a month after the announcement of results.

This significantly narrows the interval between the National Party Congress and the consolidation of senior personnel within the National Assembly and People’s Councils, ensuring continuity and institutional stability.

Second, several stages in the electoral timetable have been shortened. The period from the close of candidate nominations to election day has been reduced from 70 days to 42 days. Consultation rounds, publication of candidate lists and the handling of complaints and denunciations have been adjusted in tandem.

Third, there will be enhanced application of information technology. For the first time, national population data and the VNeID digital identification application will be used in compiling voter lists, issuing voter cards and publicising candidate information. Voters will be able to access candidate profiles directly on their phones. Election data will be updated regularly, improving accuracy and timeliness while easing pressure on grassroots officials.

The structure of deputies has also seen notable adjustments. The proportion of full-time deputies at the central level will rise to 43.4 per cent. Representation from research institutes, universities, enterprises and business associations will increase compared with the previous term. Appropriate proportions of young deputies, intellectuals, scientists, artists, ethnic minorities and religious dignitaries will also be ensured.

According to Yên, the determination of structure, composition and allocation of candidates has followed a multi-step, rigorous and democratic consultation process to guarantee broad representation across social strata.

Party General Secretary Lâm reaffirmed that the entire Party, people and armed forces must prepare thoroughly to ensure the election is conducted democratically, lawfully, safely and economically, and that it truly becomes a nationwide festival of the people.

As Việt Nam enters a new phase of development with higher expectations for governance quality and policymaking capacity, the election marks the beginning of a new legislative term carrying considerable expectations. Each ballot cast will once again stand as a symbol of the people’s right to mastery and civic responsibility, helping shape a body of representatives worthy of the nation’s will and aspirations. VNS