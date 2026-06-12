Venezuela eyes stronger cooperation with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI - Venezuela has voiced its desire to further deepen its comprehensive partnership with Việt Nam through stronger political ties, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, while accelerating the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements reached by the two countries' leaders.

The message was conveyed during a meeting on June 11 between Blanca Eekhout, a member of the Central Committee of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and President of the Commission for the Development of Communes of the Venezuelan National Assembly, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ.

Eekhout, who is also President of the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples (ISB), highly valued the Vietnamese Embassy’s role in promoting the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two countries, as well as cooperation between the PSUV and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

She expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s struggle for national independence and socio-economic achievements, affirming that the PSUV, the Venezuelan state and the ISB consistently attach importance to strengthening solidarity and cooperation with the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

According to Eekhout, Việt Nam’s achievements under its Đổi mới (Renewal) process, particularly its ability to harmonise economic growth and social progress and equity, offer valuable lessons for many developing countries. She highlighted Việt Nam’s people-centred development approach as a key factor behind its political and social stability and solid development.

To advance the common perceptions and cooperation agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders, Eekhout proposed increasing exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly through party and people-to-people diplomacy channels. She also called for more seminars and forums to share experience in Party building and socio-economic development.

She suggested expanding cultural exchanges and public outreach activities to strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries' people, especially the young.

For his part, the Vietnamese diplomat thanked the Venezuelan leadership and people for their longstanding friendship and support for Việt Nam, affirming that Việt Nam always values its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Venezuela.

He stressed that the Vietnamese Embassy is ready to work closely with Venezuelan agencies and organisations to effectively implement existing cooperation agreements and explore new areas of collaboration, contributing to further promoting bilateral ties in a substantive and effective manner. VNA/VNS