Unmanned vehicles department established to boost army combat readiness

HÀ NỘI — The People's Army of Việt Nam on Thursday established the Department of Unmanned Vehicles, a new body subordinate to the General Staff.

Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and deputy secretary of the Central Military Commission, delivered a directive address at the ceremony.

The military chief said the defence ministry had directed the General Staff to research and develop a proposal to establish the department, citing the growing importance of unmanned systems in modern warfare.

"The new department reflects global trends in military science and strengthens our army's combat capability, enhancing rapid and flexible response, limiting exposure to strategic surprise and keeping us ready to defeat any aggressor under any circumstances," he said.

He directed the department to get operations up and running quickly, bring staffing and equipment to full authorised strength and establish a coherent set of operational regulations.

He also urged the department's Party committee and commanders to keep close tabs on their personnel's needs and propose suitable policies to the Central Military Commission and the ministry so that soldiers could serve with stability.

General Giang also required the department to draft and submit for approval a formal charter covering its functions, authority and working relationships with other military bodies, and ensure weapons and equipment were tightly secured at all times.

Colonel Nguyễn Văn Trường, the department's first director, acknowledged the directives on behalf of its officers and soldiers, calling the establishment 'a great honour' – a trust placed in them by the Party, the state, the military and the people.

The military official outlined the department's priorities: advising the Central Military Commission and the ministry on unmanned systems strategy; helping shape development plans, equipment acquisition and regulations governing unmanned vehicles across the military and the country at large; training personnel to master cutting-edge equipment; and working with other units and local authorities to build flexible joint operational plans for high-technology warfare.

At the ceremony, General Giang presented the department with the Victory Military Flag. — VNS