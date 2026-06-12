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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Canada seek broader cooperation on climate action, law enforcement

June 12, 2026 - 09:58
The two sides noted growing bilateral ties, with trade reaching US$8.6 billion in 2025 and cooperation expanding across defence, security, education, science and technology.
Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Inspection Commission Trần Sỹ Thanh (right) and Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Jim Nickel. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Inspection Commission Trần Sỹ Thanh hosted a reception in Hà Nội on June 11 for Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Jim Nickel.

The host praised the ambassador and the Canadian Embassy for their efforts in promoting cooperation between ministries, localities and business communities of the two countries.

Thanh expressed satisfaction with the strong development of Việt Nam–Canada relations, highlighted by regular high-level exchanges and visits, rapidly growing bilateral trade, expanding defence and security cooperation, and deeper collaboration in science, technology, education and training.

Two-way trade reached US$8.6 billion in 2025, he noted.

Affirming that Việt Nam attaches great importance to Canada’s role and position as one of its leading partners, Thanh said the two countries share many common interests and possess significant potential to broaden mutually beneficial cooperation.

He thanked Canada for practical support for Việt Nam’s development process and called on the Canadian Government to continue sharing experience and providing assistance in judicial reform, legal and institutional development, and anti-corruption efforts.

For his part, Nickel congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress and praised the Party’s strategic vision and determination in shaping socio-economic development policies for the country’s next stage of growth.

He reaffirmed Canada’s view of Việt Nam as a key partner in ASEAN, noting that bilateral ties are built on a solid foundation and offer ample room for further expansion and elevation.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of Việt Nam’s role as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Commission in 2026 and host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027.

Against that backdrop, Canada hopes to strengthen and expand cooperation with Việt Nam in ensuring resilient supply chains, food security, energy security, climate change response, law enforcement and coordination at international forums, he said. — VNA/VNS 

Vietnam Canada diplomatic relations bilateral relations

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