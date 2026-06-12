International voices gather in Hà Nội to discuss the future of ASEAN

HÀ NỘI — Receiving heads of delegations, experts, scholars and representatives of international organisations attending the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 in Hà Nội on June 9–10, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm underscored the growing international interest in ASEAN’s future and the region’s evolving role amid a rapidly changing global landscape.

Welcoming more than 1,200 participants from across the world, the Vietnamese leader said the strong turnout reflected a shared commitment among ASEAN member states, partners and the wider international community to contribute ideas and perspectives to the bloc’s long-term development.

The meeting took place as ASEAN began implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, a roadmap expected to guide the bloc through a new phase of growth and integration. Against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and economic challenges, Lâm stressed that maintaining peace and stability remains essential for development, while strengthening competitiveness, economic resilience and people’s well-being should remain at the forefront of ASEAN’s agenda.

Reflecting on ASEAN’s journey over nearly six decades, he noted that the bloc’s enduring strengths lie in its unity, consensus-based approach, centrality and inclusiveness. These principles, he said, have enabled ASEAN to navigate regional and global shifts while preserving its relevance and cohesion.

Looking ahead, the Vietnamese leader called for continued innovation in both thinking and governance, arguing that ASEAN must further enhance its adaptability and improve the implementation of collective commitments to meet the demands of a changing environment.

Representatives attending AFF 2026 welcomed Việt Nam’s initiative in establishing the forum, describing it as an increasingly credible, open and inclusive platform for dialogue. They noted that the event has emerged as a constructive venue for exchanging ideas and contributing to discussions on ASEAN’s long-term strategic direction. — VNS