Party chief urges diplomacy to match Việt Nam’s stature and aspirations

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm has called for diplomacy to develop in line with the nation’s stature, international standing and cultural identity, helping project the image of an independent, self-reliant, peaceful, cooperative and responsible country.

He stressed that the foundation of Việt Nam’s foreign policy remains strategic autonomy and national self-reliance, with the highest priority given to safeguarding national interests, placing people at the centre of all policies and viewing contributions to the international community as a responsibility.

The remarks were made at a conference held in Hà Nội on Thursday to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No 06-NQ/TW, issued on May 19, 2026, on carrying out the foreign policy line adopted by the 14th National Party Congress.

Addressing the event, the top leader said that as Việt Nam enters a new era of development, its foreign affairs strategy reflects a renewed mindset and is guided by a number of major principles that will shape the country’s diplomatic thinking in the years ahead.

He outlined five key orientations for future foreign affairs work.

First, diplomacy must continue to play a pioneering role in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment while helping shape a favourable international landscape for national development.

Second, foreign affairs should become a driving force for opening up new development space, closely linked to the country’s socio-economic progress and contributing to the mobilisation of external resources and favourable conditions for rapid and sustainable growth.

Third, Việt Nam should actively participate in and make responsible contributions to addressing common global challenges, while enhancing its role and standing in multilateral mechanisms.

Fourth, diplomacy should help elevate the nation’s position in line with its historical significance, cultural identity and growing international stature, while making meaningful contributions to human civilisation.

Fifth, the country should build a comprehensive, modern and professional diplomatic service capable of fulfilling strategic tasks in the new era and supporting Việt Nam’s development goals through the middle of the 21st century.

On that basis, the Party chief urged ministries, sectors and localities nationwide to thoroughly grasp the resolution and swiftly translate it into concrete action programmes.

He also called for stronger reforms in inter-agency and cross-sector coordination mechanisms between central and local authorities, as well as continued efforts to streamline and strengthen leadership structures to ensure the effective implementation of the resolution.

At the conference, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Party Committee and Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung presented key task groups for carrying out the action programme under the resolution.

According to the resolution, foreign affairs and international integration are affirmed as vital and regular tasks of the entire Party, people and armed forces. It underscores the importance of maintaining strategic autonomy and self-reliance, safeguarding national interests, strengthening implementation discipline and effectively fulfilling international commitments.

Among its key directions, the resolution calls for a stronger diplomatic role in protecting national interests and preventing risks, greater efforts to unlock new development space, more active contributions to global governance, enhanced use of cultural soft power and overseas Vietnamese resources, and the development of a comprehensive, modern and professional diplomatic corps for the new era.

A representative of the Central Military Commission highlighted the pioneering role of defence diplomacy, describing it as one of the key pillars of Việt Nam’s relations with foreign countries and international organisations. Defence diplomacy, the representative noted, is an effective and proactive means of safeguarding the nation from an early stage and from afar, while helping preserve a peaceful environment conducive to national construction and development.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Central Public Security Party Committee underscored the importance of public security diplomacy in directly supporting the protection of national security and the maintenance of social order and safety, while also contributing to enhancing Việt Nam’s international prestige and standing.

Leaders of ministries, sectors and localities also proposed specific measures and policy directions aimed at improving the effectiveness of foreign affairs work in the new context. — VNS