Scientific conference stresses role of political system in safeguarding national security

HÀ NỘI — Refining legal frameworks, policies and institutional mechanisms is essential to safeguarding national security, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú said at a national scientific conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

He was chairing the conference, titled 'Promoting the role of the political system in safeguarding national security in the country’s new era of development', alongside Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang.

In his opening remarks, Professor Dr Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, underscored the importance of both theoretical and practical work in further developing the national security framework in the new era.

Nearly 140 papers were submitted to the conference. Presentations and discussions shared a common assessment that national security is seeing new opportunities and challenges in current domestic and international contexts.

Participants also contributed to theoretical and practical understanding regarding national security based on the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

Addressing the event, Tú noted that the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress has developed new thinking and approaches on national security, reaffirming the goals of safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

National security must become a direct driver of the country’s sustainable development, he said.

The senior Party official emphasised that profound changes in the global environment and the country’s development requirements in the current context require renewed research into national security.

Particular attention should be paid to the relationship between security and development, traditional and non-traditional security, as well as issues such as human security, economic security, cybersecurity, data security and social security, he added.

Tú also called for further study into emerging areas closely linked to national security, including low-altitude airspace, outer space and underground space, to better address issues such as space security, satellite security and energy security.

He suggested a more defined role and responsibilities for the political system under the Party’s leadership in safeguarding national security. This includes strengthening the mechanism through which the Party exercises comprehensive and direct leadership, the State ensures unified management and the people exercise their agency, thus mobilising the combined strength of the entire political system and national unity.

The senior Party official also stressed the need to review and improve policies, institutions and legal frameworks governing security and public order to ensure effective coordination among departments, while avoiding overlapping functions that hinder implementation.

At the same time, he called for a development-oriented approach to national security. Protecting national security should extend beyond political and socio-economic stability to help create momentum for the country’s future growth, he explained.

In addition to the measures written into laws, Tú said new approaches should be studied and introduced in line with the current context to enhance inter-agency coordination.

He also underscored the importance of proactive international cooperation and leveraging the resources of overseas Vietnamese communities in protecting national security.

Speaking at the conference, Quang stated that enhancing the role of the political system “at a higher and more effective level is a fundamental and decisive factor in neutralising threats, defeating hostile schemes, strengthening capacity and maintaining national security in all circumstances.”

According to the public security minister, key national security tasks in the new era require the active participation of the political system and society as a whole. These include strengthening governance and institutional security.

He also emphasised the need to address risks and challenges from an early stage. One key measure is maintaining Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, autonomy, multilateralisation and diversification, adhering to the principle of neutrality by not joining military alliances, and upholding the 'four no’s' defence policy, while leveraging the role of overseas Vietnamese communities.

To strengthen the role of the political system in safeguarding national security in the new era, Quang proposed that the Party Central Committee issue a national security strategy, which would define objectives, directions, tasks, solutions and implementation roadmaps, serving as the basis for assigning responsibilities across the political system.

The minister also called for addressing shortcomings in political, economic and aid-management security, resolving complex disputes and complaints, and preventing the emergence of security hotspots.

Development is the foundation of sustainable security, while national security is a prerequisite for peace, stability, rapid and sustainable development and improved living standards, he said. — VNS