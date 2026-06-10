ASEAN must remain central to regional dialogue, cooperation, trust-building: Vietnamese diplomat

HÀ NỘI — Amid rapid changes in the regional and global landscape, ASEAN-led mechanisms should continue to play a central role in promoting dialogue, upholding international law, reinforcing trust, and addressing common challenges, Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang has stated at a series of ASEAN senior officials’ meetings in Manila, Philippines.

Giang, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) delegation of Việt Nam, made the remarks while leading Vietnamese delegates to meetings under the ASEAN, ASEAN Plus Three (ASEAN+3), East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) frameworks on June 8-9.

He stressed the need for ASEAN countries to implement agreed priorities and commitments, including a strategic framework to address the impacts of the Middle East crisis proposed by Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng at the 48th ASEAN Summit.

Regarding ASEAN’s external relations, he called for a strategic approach that both deepens existing partnerships and expands new ones in line with the bloc’s interests.

As coordinator for ASEAN’s relations with the UK and New Zealand, Giang urged ASEAN and the two partners to complete key cooperation documents and plans for consideration by ASEAN foreign ministers in July this year.

Highlighting the increasingly effective and practical ASEAN+3 cooperation, he called on ASEAN, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to strengthen collaboration to address challenges, ensure regional economic stability, as well as energy and food security.

Regarding the East Asia Summit, the Vietnamese official underlined the need to make full use of the forum’s role in promoting high-level dialogue on strategic regional issues, helping build trust, narrow differences, and prevent the region from becoming an arena for major-power competition, while strengthening cooperation in areas of shared interest.

On the ASEAN Regional Forum, Giang welcomed the completion of a new ARF Plan of Action, building on the achievements of the Hà Nội Plan of Action II (2020–2025). He urged countries to continue prioritising confidence-building measures alongside preventive diplomacy initiatives.

Speaking on regional and global matters, the diplomat highlighted the need for cooperation to uphold peace and stability, respect international law and the UN Charter, avoid the use or threat of force, and resolve disputes through peaceful means.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), he reaffirmed that ensuring peace, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight is a shared interest and responsibility, calling on countries to continue backing ASEAN’s stance and efforts on the East Sea issue.

Việt Nam, he said, will continue working with ASEAN member states and China to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and accelerate negotiations toward an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) consistent with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The meetings brought together representatives from ASEAN member states and 17 dialogue partners, who exchanged views on regional and international developments amid growing geopolitical uncertainties.

They stressed the importance of international law, the UN Charter, multilateral organisations, dialogue and cooperation in addressing common challenges. They reaffirmed ASEAN’s central role and agreed to advance the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, priorities under the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship 2026, and outcomes of the 48th ASEAN Summit.

The officials also highlighted ASEAN’s external relations and safeguarding the bloc’s centrality. ASEAN+3 countries pledged to deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, finance, energy and food security to enhance regional resilience and sustainable growth.

At the EAS and ARF meetings, participants reaffirmed the two forums’ roles in promoting dialogue, trust-building and cooperation on strategic and emerging challenges, including energy security, cybercrime, disaster management and climate change. They also endorsed efforts to enhance the effectiveness of regional cooperation mechanisms.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Deputy FM Giang met with heads of several delegations to discuss bilateral cooperation and coordination within ASEAN forums. — VNA/VNS