NA chairman orders public aspirations work to serve as early gauge of sentiment

HÀ NỘI — Public aspirations work, which involves officials gathering complaints and concerns from the populace, must serve as an early channel for understanding citizens' expectations and act as both a policy warning system and a benchmark for measuring the quality of national governance.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn made the remarks on Wednesday in Hà Nội at the third session of the NA Standing Committee, which reviewed the legislature's public aspirations report for May.

Mẫn said the work should be viewed from a broader and deeper perspective, arguing that it should not be limited to simply hearing citizens, handling petitions or forwarding recommendations to authorities.

He urged relevant agencies not to allow public aspirations work to lag behind the concerns of the people.

Instead, those involved in the work should proactively monitor developments, conduct early analyses and issue timely warnings about emerging issues, so that appropriate solutions can be implemented promptly.

The NA chairman also called for more substantive responses to voters’ recommendations.

“While a high response rate is commendable, the ultimate measure of success is not the number of documents issued, but the extent to which difficulties and obstacles are resolved and tangible improvements are felt by the public,” he said.

Mẫn also emphasised the need to classify cases clearly to adopt appropriate solutions.

Cases that remain legally grounded and warrant further consideration should be resolved thoroughly and without evasion of responsibility, he said.

For matters that have already been settled in accordance with the law, are beyond authorities’ jurisdiction and involve no new developments, agencies should continue public outreach and communication efforts while maintaining discipline and order, to prevent prolonged disputes from affecting security and social stability.

The leading legislator highlighted the need to improve the quality of public aspirations reports and strengthen coordination among relevant agencies, particularly with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

Mẫn also said reports should not merely describe the situation, but also identify trends, causes, responsible parties, proposed solutions and mechanisms for monitoring implementation after recommendations are made.

He agreed with the May report and acknowledged positive results in addressing citizens’ recommendations, describing them as evidence of the sense of responsibility and close coordination among agencies across the political system.

However, he noted that the report also highlighted a number of pressing livelihood issues requiring particular attention, including complaints and denunciations.

The public remains especially concerned about issues directly affecting daily life, such as electricity and fuel prices, living costs and the rollout of E10 biofuel.

Voters’ comments

Chairwoman of the NA Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision Lê Thị Nga presented a summary of the report, noting that voters and citizens had recognised and expressed appreciation for the country’s positive socio-economic achievements despite ongoing global uncertainties.

They also voiced confidence in the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the oversight role of the National Assembly and the administration of the Government.

Voters and citizens have shown support for the two-tier local Government model, the streamlining of the State apparatus and efforts to advance administrative reform and digital transformation, which are expected to improve the efficiency of State management and public services.

They also welcomed increases in the base salary, pensions and social insurance benefits, while expressing hope that the Government will continue to keep inflation under control and stabilise prices for essential goods to safeguard living standards.

According to the report, many citizens also expressed concern over admissions to Grade 10 and the 2026 national high school graduation examination, and called on the State to continue investing in and expanding the public school network while ensuring that examinations are conducted safely, fairly and transparently.

Voters and citizens are also closely following the implementation of major projects in Hà Nội and have called for strict compliance with the law, transparency and the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of affected residents.

Many of the opinions also reflected concerns over the introduction of E10 biofuel, serious workplace accidents that continue to occur in some sectors, extreme weather conditions and the risk of electricity shortages during peak demand periods along with flooding, flash floods and landslides during the upcoming rainy season.

The report noted that rising electricity and fuel prices, along with increasing living costs, require effective management measures from the Government, ministries, sectors and local authorities.

Based on voters’ recommendations, the Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision proposed that the NA Standing Committee ask the Government and Prime Minister to direct ministries, sectors and local authorities to strengthen inspections of the quality of E10 biofuel and step up public communication efforts to build consensus.

The committee also recommended measures to ensure a safe and stable electricity supply, improve disaster forecasting and early warning capabilities, strengthen disaster prevention and response plans, and intensify inspections and enforcement of labour safety regulations.

In addition, it called for closer coordination with the capital People’s Committee in implementing major projects across Hà Nội, including the adoption of specific policies and measures to support resettlement and reconstruction projects aimed at stabilising the livelihoods of residents affected by development schemes.

The NA Standing Committee’s third session focused on reviewing and deciding, within its authority, on several major issues.

It considered and approved one ordinance and one resolution in the judicial sector aimed at further improving the legal framework governing the operations of the People’s Courts under the newly restructured organisational system. It also reviewed and adopted two resolutions related to finance and the State budget.

During the session, the Standing Committee also discussed a draft oversight plan and framework for supervising the implementation of policies and laws governing the management and use of office facilities following the restructuring of administrative units and State organisational bodies. — VNS