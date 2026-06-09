Top leader confirms Việt Nam’s support for Cambodia in nation-building efforts

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent support for Cambodia's nation-building and development efforts while meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The top Vietnamese leader said that the relationship between the two Parties and countries, as well as among the three Parties and countries of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, is a valuable shared asset of the three nations.

He called for enhancing the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, including meetings among the three prime ministers, the three defence ministers, the three public security ministers and the three foreign ministers.

Manet said that Cambodia attaches great importance and is committed to further developing and deepening bilateral relations.

He confirmed that Cambodia will closely coordinate with Việt Nam to implement commitments and agreements reached between the senior leaders of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).

Particular importance was placed on the outcomes of a meeting between the Politburo of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Standing Committee of the CPP, as well as of a meeting among the leaders of the three parties of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos held in February.

Both leaders highlighted the role of the Party in providing strategic guidance for bilateral relations and in directing governments, ministries and agencies to translate agreed outcomes into concrete actions.

They noted the strategic significance of relations between the two parties and two countries, as well as among the three parties and three countries of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, in the new era.

The two sides agreed to organise commemorative activities to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia on June 24, 2027.

They also pledged to further promote people-to-people diplomacy and strengthen education and public awareness efforts on the significance and historical value of bilateral relations, encouraging younger generations in both countries to uphold their responsibility for preserving and developing their friendship.

On regional and international issues, the two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual concern and agreed to closely coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN and the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Lâm emphasised ASEAN's role and the importance of a peaceful and stable environment for all countries in the region and the world.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's readiness to work closely with ASEAN members in advancing common efforts to maintain peace, stability, cooperation and development, while strengthening ASEAN unity and centrality.

The Vietnamese leader also expressed support for Cambodia's success in hosting the 20th Francophonie Summit in November.

For the occasion, Lâm extended his regards and best wishes to King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, President of the CPP and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen and other senior Cambodian leaders. — VNS