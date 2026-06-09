Top leader urges strengthening bonds of solidarity with Laos, Cambodia

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm proposed that Việt Nam and Laos continue to work closely with Cambodia to preserve and strengthen the bonds of solidarity among the three nations.

He was speaking during a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Lâm called for the effective implementation of the Action Plan on Connecting the Economies of Cambodia, Laos and Việt Nam through 2030, with a view to enhancing regional connectivity, expanding development opportunities and promoting sustainable growth across the region.

He also proposed that the two sides prioritise strategic cooperation projects in transport, energy, agriculture and digital transformation, particularly the development of the Vũng Áng Port, the Hà Nội–Vientiane Expressway and the Vũng Áng–Vientiane railway.

These projects would help meet the growing trade and transportation needs of the two countries while enabling Lao goods to better access regional and global markets, he said.

Lâm called for reforms to border procedures and the continued implementation of local currency payment mechanisms to facilitate cross-border travel, tourism, trade and investment.

He urged both sides to focus on resolving outstanding issues and bottlenecks, paving the way for the proposal and development of new areas of cooperation that are suited to the conditions and capabilities of each country.

PM Siphandone expressed strong support for the cooperation orientations outlined by the Vietnamese leader.

He confirmed that the Lao government would work closely with Việt Nam to effectively implement key cooperation projects, address difficulties facing businesses in both countries and achieve stronger progress in economic cooperation commensurate with the special political relationship between the two nations.

He also reaffirmed Laos' commitment to maintaining solidarity among the peoples of Laos, Việt Nam and Cambodia and to continuing mutual support at regional and multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN, the United Nations and the Greater Mekong Subregion cooperation mechanisms.

The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate in planning and organising activities to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Laos and Laos-Việt Nam Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2027.

They agreed that the commemorations should be meaningful, practical and substantive, helping to further raise public awareness, especially among younger generations, of the historical significance and enduring value of the special bilateral relationship.

For the occasion, Lâm conveyed his warm regards and greetings to Lao General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith as well as other current and former senior Lao leaders. — VNS