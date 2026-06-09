Cambodian PM wraps up official visit to Việt Nam, attendance at AFF 2026

HÀ NỘI — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet departed Hà Nội on Tuesday evening, concluding his official visit to Việt Nam and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 8 to 9.

During the trip, made at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Lê Minh Hưng, PM Hun Manet, his wife, and the high-ranking delegation of Cambodia, visited the President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street in Hà Nội.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm received Cambodian PM Hun Manet. Meanwhile, PM Hưng presided over the official welcoming ceremony for and held talks with his Cambodian counterpart. National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also had a meeting with the Cambodian leader.

During the meetings and talks with PM Hun Manet, the host leaders affirmed Việt Nam's unwavering support for Cambodia's national construction and development.

They emphasised that the relations between the two Parties and the two countries, as well as those among the Parties and countries of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos, are a valuable asset, calling for the enhancement of effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms, including the meeting mechanism among the three countries’ PMs, ministers of national defence, ministers of public security, and ministers of foreign affairs.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders exchanged views and outlined directions and measures to promote cooperation in all fields, especially in comprehensive connectivity between the two countries.

Addressing the opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, PM Hun Manet underlined that peace is the prerequisite for development while prosperity is the ultimate goal of the ASEAN Community-building process. He appealed to member states to work together to build a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous region. — VNA/VNS