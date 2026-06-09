Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul concludes official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul left Hà Nội on Tuesday evening, concluding his official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 8 – 9, at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.

During his trip, PM Anutin and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Thai delegation, visited the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street, Hà Nội.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm received PM Anutin, while PM Hưng presided over the official welcome ceremony and held talks with PM Anutin, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with the Thai PM.

At the meetings and talks with PM Anutin, the Vietnamese leaders highly appreciated the important significance of the visit, which took place in the context of the extremely positive development of cooperative relations between the two countries and coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Thailand. They expressed their confidence that the visit would make a positive contribution to further developing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries in a deeper, more substantive, and effective manner.

The Thai PM expressed his pleasure at making his first official visit to Việt Nam, and thanked the Vietnamese leaders and people for the warm and cordial welcome extended to the delegation. PM Anutin emphasised that the recent official visit to Thailand by General Secretary and President Lâm was a resounding success, creating a very positive impression on the Thai people, opening up many new directions for cooperation, and providing strong impetus for the bilateral relationship to enter a new phase of development.

The leaders of the two countries exchanged views and proposed specific measures to implement the agreements between the high-ranking leaders of the two countries, especially the results of General Secretary and President Lâm's recent official visit to Thailand.

In the economic field, the leaders of the two countries agreed to effectively implement the "Three Connectivity" Strategy; promote connectivity in transport, logistics, aviation, and tourism; study and develop road and coastal waterway transport routes connecting the two countries and the Mekong sub-region; effectively utilise the mechanism of the Việt Nam-Thailand Joint Trade Committee; and reduce trade barriers, and create favourable conditions for goods to access each other's markets, striving to achieve the target of US$25 billion in trade turnover soon and aiming for $50 billion in a balanced and sustainable manner.

Both sides committed to promoting expanded cooperation in agriculture, ensuring food security, and in new areas such as science, technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, digital economy, green economy, just energy transition, and innovation.

Attending and speaking at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum, PM Anutin emphasised that ASEAN-led mechanisms have proven exceptionally effective in creating an equal space for cooperation, contributing to ensuring strategic balance. ASEAN must steadfastly maintain this strategic mindset to best adapt to the changing international environment.

During the visit, Madame Thananon Niramit, spouse of the Thai PM, participated in cultural exchange activities with Madame Đào Thị Bích Thủy, spouse of the Vietnamese PM; Madame Vandara Siphandone, spouse of the Lao PM; and Madame Pich Chamony, spouse of the Cambodian PM, at the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS