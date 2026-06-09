Deputy PM receives UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phan Văn Giang on Tuesday received Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, who is in Việt Nam to attend the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) held in Hà Nội from June 9–10.

Giang referred to the remarks delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in late May, noting that the world is undergoing profound changes amid crises relating to the international order, development models and strategic trust.

Against the backdrop of increasingly complicated global political and security developments, the Deputy PM reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development. He reiterated the country’s strong support for multilateralism, international law and the central and irreplaceable role of the UN in promoting a peaceful, stable and prosperous world.

He emphasised that Việt Nam has actively and responsibly contributed to the UN’s common efforts and ongoing reform process, including support for the UN80 initiative launched by the UN Secretary-General to streamline the organisation, improve effectiveness and optimise resources. Vietnam stands ready to facilitate the establishment of additional UN offices and agencies in the country, he said.

Giang called on the UN to continue supporting Việt Nam through policy advice, knowledge sharing, technology transfer and resource mobilisation. He also expressed his hope that the two sides will soon finalise the Việt Nam–UN Strategic Cooperation Framework for the 2027–31 period.

He further acknowledged the valuable support of Japan – Nakamitsu’s homeland – for Việt Nam in development cooperation and post-war recovery efforts, including unexploded ordnance clearance.

On this occasion, Giang appreciated the role of Nakamitsu and the UN Secretariat in promoting dialogue, confidence-building and multilateral cooperation on disarmament. He reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent position in support of disarmament and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, while expressing gratitude for the UN Secretariat’s support during Việt Nam's preparation for and successful Presidency of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in April and May.

The Deputy PM stressed that Việt Nam is ready to share its experience in post-war recovery, mine action, victim assistance and the rehabilitation of conflict-affected areas. He also called for greater UN support in disarmament-related training, particularly in addressing emerging security and technological challenges.

For her part, Nakamitsu said she was deeply impressed by General Secretary and President Lâm's keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, describing it as highly consistent with the UN's ongoing efforts to promote peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

She observed that the world is entering a period of strategic transition marked by increasing fragmentation and division across trade, security, political and military spheres. In this context, Việt Nam, drawing on its historical experiences and its remarkable post-war development, is well positioned to play an important role within both the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the UN in promoting stability and reducing tensions at the regional and global levels.

Nakamitsu also commended Việt Nam's successful Presidency of the 11th NPT Review Conference, led by Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN. She noted that member states showed great respect for Vietnam’s leadership and recognised its constructive role in facilitating dialogue, building trust, encouraging substantive exchanges and amplifying the voices of small- and medium-sized countries in nuclear disarmament efforts.

Regarding Việt Nam–UN cooperation, Nakamitsu affirmed that Việt Nam is an exemplary partner of the UN and praised the Government’s leadership and strategic vision. She affirmed that the United Nations Country Team in Việt Nam will continue supporting the country’s development objectives and international commitments.

She also expressed her readiness to support and encourage the nation’s greater participation in international disarmament training and cooperation programmes, including those related to emerging issues such as artificial intelligence governance. — VNA/VNS