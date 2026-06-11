The future of ASEAN

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng said that ASEAN must move beyond adapting to global change and play a more active role in shaping emerging economic, technological and geopolitical trends at the opening of the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) on Tuesday morning in Hà Nội.
The project is the 19th out of 24 friendship monuments constructed, restored, or upgraded across Cambodia in recent years. These works aim to express gratitude to previous generations who fought and sacrificed their lives for the independence of each country, as well as for peace and development in the two neighbouring Southeast Asian nations.
Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on Wednesday, Deputy PM Lê Tiến Châu thanked Japan for its effective cooperation and significant contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development over the years, expressing support for Japan’s increasingly active role in regional and global affairs through initiatives in digital transformation and energy security.
Nearly 140 papers were submitted to the conference. Presentations and discussions shared a common assessment that national security is seeing new opportunities and challenges in current domestic and international contexts.
FAO’s recognition of Việt Nam's experience reflects the country’s tangible contributions to knowledge sharing, the transfer of agricultural development expertise, production capacity building, enhancement of local product value and support for developing countries in advancing sustainable agrifood system transformation.
Việt Nam wishes to strengthen cooperation with international partners, including the United States, on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for each other’s political systems, development conditions, and legitimate interests.
FM Lê Hoài Trung reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to creating favourable conditions for British investors, particularly those involved in strategic infrastructure projects capable of generating wide-ranging economic benefits.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm underscored the importance of strengthening forecasting, early warning systems and risk governance, while shifting decisively from administrative management to modern governance based on data, technology and market mechanisms.
Việt Nam welcomes delegations from the US administration, Congress, localities and business community to foster dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and create new momentum for bilateral cooperation.