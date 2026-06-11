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Home Politics & Law

The future of ASEAN

June 11, 2026 - 10:43
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng said that ASEAN must move beyond adapting to global change and play a more active role in shaping emerging economic, technological and geopolitical trends at the opening of the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) on Tuesday morning in Hà Nội.

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