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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders send congratulatory messages on Russia Day

June 12, 2026 - 11:14
General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 10, 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on June 12 sent a message of congratulations to President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day (June 12).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng cabled a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended congratulations to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. — VNA/VNS 

Vietnam Russia relations congratulatory message

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