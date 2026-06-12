Vietnamese leaders send congratulatory messages on Russia Day

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on June 12 sent a message of congratulations to President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day (June 12).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng cabled a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended congratulations to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. — VNA/VNS