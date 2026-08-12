Việt Nam, US enhance cooperation in education - training

HÀ NỘI — Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Thanh received in Hà Nội on Wednesday a delegation from the US House of Representatives, led by Chairman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce Tim Walberg.

Affirming that Việt Nam regards the US as one of its top strategic partners, Thanh said Việt Nam wishes to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US in a substantive and in-depth manner on the basis of respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems.

She welcomed the US’ continued attention to relations with Việt Nam and its support for a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Việt Nam, in line with the long-term interests of both countries.

Việt Nam highly values US support for education and training, she stated. Although the two sides have signed and implemented several cooperation agreements in the field, there remains significant potential to match the level of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, she added.

Thanh urged Walberg and other members of the delegation to support and promote tripartite cooperation among Vietnamese higher education institutions, US universities and businesses, particularly in areas where Việt Nam has high demand, including semiconductors, AI, digital technology, biotechnology and other strategic technologies.

She called for deeper business involvement in identifying skills needs, developing curricula, providing experts, and offering internships and employment opportunities, while encouraging reputable US universities to establish campuses or offer training programmes in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam stands ready to facilitate the presence and long-term cooperation of US universities, educational organisations and businesses, helping make education, training, science and technology and high-quality human resources a key pillar of bilateral ties, she affirmed.

Regarding labour, the NA Vice President said Việt Nam considers developing a modern, flexible, efficient and sustainable labour market, while protecting workers’ legitimate rights and interests, an important task in its development and international integration.

She said the National Assembly of Việt Nam is discussing a draft law amending and supplementing a number of provisions of the Law on Contract-Based Vietnamese Guest Workers, which is scheduled for consideration at the first extraordinary session.

She asked Walberg and members of the delegation to support stronger bilateral cooperation in vocational training, skills development and labour productivity; closer links between vocational education institutions and professional organisations, particularly in high-tech industries, semiconductors, AI and advanced manufacturing; and experience sharing on helping workers adapt to digital transformation and automation, improving working conditions, ensuring occupational safety and building harmonious labour relations.

Building on the positive momentum of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Thanh called for stronger political and diplomatic cooperation, including increased exchanges at all levels, particularly between high-ranking leaders of the two legislatures, and the establishment of a US congressional friendship group with Việt Nam to create a regular and substantive dialogue mechanism between the two parliaments.

On economic, trade and investment ties, she stressed the need for continued momentum in economic cooperation as a key pillar and driving force of bilateral relations.

She also asked the US lawmakers to lend their support and voice to urging the US Government to soon recognise Việt Nam as a market economy and for the two sides to conclude negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement at an early date.

For his part, Walberg expressed his wish to strengthen connectivity and expand cooperation opportunities, create more jobs and contribute to improving the quality of life for people in both countries, including the Vietnamese community in the US.

Impressed by Việt Nam’s remarkable advances in education, science and technology and artificial intelligence (AI), Walberg underscored the importance of economic cooperation as a driving force for bilateral relations.

He pledged to actively promote education and training cooperation, with a focus on higher education, serve as a bridge connecting US businesses with Vietnamese educational institutions, and advance cooperation in areas of shared interest on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. — VNA/VNS