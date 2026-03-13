Security, digital data key pillars of election preparations: spokesperson

HÀ NỘI – Ensuring security and safety alongside the accelerated application of digital data and information technology has been identified as a central priority in preparation for the upcoming National Assembly and People's Council election, Maj. Gen. Nguyễn Quốc Toản, Chief of Office and Spokesperson of Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security, has said.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Toản noted that safeguarding security and public order to guarantee the successful organisation of the election is the top task of the People’s Public Security forces in the early months of 2026.

A notable highlight of the preparation is the expanded use of digital technologies, particularly the effective use of the National Population Database and the national digital identification application VNeID, to improve convenience, transparency, and citizens’ active participation in the election process.

He said that the Ministry of Public Security has established a specialised Election Security and Order Subcommittee to ensure absolute safety throughout the election. Police units nationwide have been directed to roll out security plans, monitor developments and address potential risks from an early stage.

Authorities are also strengthening internal political protection efforts and resolutely countering false and distorted information and attempts at incitement that seek to exploit the elections to undermine the Party, the State, or national unity, preventing hostile forces from causing disorder or violating the law, he noted.

A nationwide campaign to combat crime has been launched in parallel with tightened management of residency, foreigners, weapons, explosives and support tools, alongside reinforced traffic safety and fire prevention measures. These efforts have helped maintain stable security conditions nationwide, ensuring readiness for the election day.

Since October 2025, the ministry has issued guidelines on the use of the National Population Database and VNeID in compiling voter lists and printing voter cards, while deploying voter management software developed from official population data sources.

Through this system, police forces coordinate closely with relevant agencies to review, verify and update voter lists in a synchronised and scientific manner, minimising errors such as duplication, missing information or the omission of eligible voters.

The VNeID platform also allows citizens to access information on polling stations and candidate lists for the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, request changes to voting locations between permanent and temporary residences, and obtain electronic certificates enabling voting in other localities. These digital features help simplify procedures and allow voters to follow election information without returning to their registered residence.

Under the Constitution and relevant laws, all eligible Vietnamese citizens retain the right to vote. Individuals under temporary detention, custody or compulsory administrative rehabilitation measures remain entitled to voting unless deprived of that right by a legally effective court ruling.

To protect these rights, Toản stated local police have been asked to work closely with election committees and other agencies to review and compile voter lists, while also boosting public awareness of electoral rights and responsibilities.

Authorities have also prepared detailed plans and necessary conditions to organise voting at detention facilities and compulsory rehabilitation centres in strict compliance with legal procedures, ensuring both citizens’ rights and absolute security, he added.

According to Toản, facilitating voting for eligible individuals in detention and rehabilitation facilities reflects Vietnam’s humanitarian policy and commitment to protecting human and citizen rights, contributing to making the election a genuine nationwide civic event. VNA/VNS