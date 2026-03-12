Việt Nam’s first peacekeeping training course gains UN certification

HÀ NỘI — The United Nations Staff Officers Course (UNSOC) organised by the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of Defence has been officially recognised by the UN as meeting its pre-deployment training standards, the department reported.

This marks the first time a peacekeeping training course in Việt Nam has been officially recognised by the UN as meeting international standards, representing an important stride in the country’s peacekeeping training capacity and international integration.

The certification was signed on March 1 by UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix. On Wednesday, Harinder Sood, head of the Integrated Training Service (ITS) under the UN Department of Peace Operations (DPO), formally handed over the certificate to Việt Nam through Colonel Nguyễn Duc Quan, defence attaché to the UN.

The recognition represents an important milestone since Việt Nam joined UN peacekeeping operations more than a decade ago. It demonstrates that the country’s training curricula, teaching methods, and instructor qualifications meet the standards set by the UN for personnel preparing to serve in peacekeeping missions.

According to UN regulations, a training programme must undergo a rigorous evaluation before certification. The process includes reviewing the course curriculum, assessing training materials, conducting on-site evaluations, and compiling a comprehensive assessment report before approval is granted.

Only programmes that fully satisfy requirements on training content, teaching methodology, instructor qualifications, and logistical support are recognised.

UN statistics show that only around 50 countries worldwide currently host training programmes certified by the organisation. In the Asia-Pacific region, 14 countries have achieved such recognition, including four in Southeast Asia. Việt Nam’s inclusion in this group indicates that its peacekeeping training capacity is increasingly aligned with international standards.

The UNSOC course in 2026 was held from January 3 to 30 at the VDPO headquarters with 41 trainees from Việt Nam and many other countries. The programme received support from Canada through the Military Training and Cooperation Programme (MTCP), with the curriculum following the Bridge-in, Learning Objective, pre-assessment, Participatory Learning, post-assessment, and Summary (BOPPPS) model, used in the UN training system.

During three weeks of intensive training, participants were equipped with comprehensive knowledge about the UN peacekeeping system, including mission command structures, the role of staff officers at mission headquarters, military planning procedures, and coordination in a multinational and multi-sector peacekeeping environment.

The course’s success not only affirms the VDPO’s training capacity but also helps enhance the country’s reputation and standing in UN peacekeeping operations.

The UN is implementing the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) and Action for Peacekeeping Plus (A4P+) initiatives to improve the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations by strengthening member states’ sense of responsibility, enhancing the capacity of participating forces, and promoting international partnerships.

Việt Nam has consistently shown strong support for these initiatives, particularly in improving training quality and deployment readiness. The successful organisation of the UNSOC course in line with UN standards reflects the country’s concrete commitment to implementing A4P and A4P+.

The recognition also provides a foundation for Việt Nam to expand internationally accredited training programmes, strengthen cooperation with global partners, and gradually develop into a reputable regional peacekeeping training hub.

Building on the success of the UNSOC course, the VDPO plans to develop and organise additional programmes that may qualify for UN certification in the future. These include the Comprehensive Protection of Civilians (CPOC) and the UN Military Observer (UNMO) courses, along with other specialised training initiatives. — VNA/VNS