Ballot boxes ready as voters gear up for election day

Minh Hằng

HÀ NỘI — Preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils for the 2026–31 term in Hà Nội are entering the final stage, with local authorities and residents completing the remaining tasks ahead of what is widely described as a major civic occasion for the community.

Late last Friday at the ward headquarters, Nguyễn Tiến, Party cell secretary and head of the Fatherland Front for residential groups 1 and 42 in Định Công Ward, was still attending a meeting reviewing election preparations.

Like many evenings in recent weeks, he missed dinner at home due to a packed schedule of meetings at the ward People’s Committee and community house.

For more than two months, the 67-year-old grassroots official has attended three to four meetings each week to coordinate tasks related to the upcoming vote.

“During this period, officials at the ward and residential levels have been mobilising all available resources to prepare for this people’s festival,” Tiến said.

“I feel both happy and responsible, and I always try my best to ensure every task is completed thoroughly.”

According to Tiến, about 95 per cent of the preparatory work in the ward has already been completed, with the remaining tasks now being finalised to ensure that election day on March 15 proceeds safely and in accordance with regulations.

Định Công Ward has 40 candidates standing for seats on the ward's People’s Council, divided into eight electoral units.

At polling station No 13, under electoral unit No. 4, which Tiến helps oversee, there are about 2,000 registered voters.

Alongside preparations for polling stations, the review of voter lists has been a key priority. Tiến noted that the process requires careful verification, as many residents are currently studying or working away from the locality.

“We are coordinating with local police to continue reviewing the voter list because a number of residents are not currently present in the ward to participate in the election,” he said.

Định Công Ward has also adopted a nationwide voter management software system linked directly to the population database. The compilation, adjustment and updating of voter lists are carried out on a digital platform while voter cards are printed directly from standardised data, ensuring consistency and saving considerable time and manpower at the grassroots level.

Communication campaigns on the election have been conducted through multiple channels. In residential areas, the public loudspeaker system regularly broadcasts election information while banners and posters are displayed along streets and in public spaces.

"Ward officials and neighbourhood representatives have attended training sessions on election procedures and have gone door to door delivering candidates’ biographies to households so that voters can study them before casting their ballots," said Nguyễn Xuân Thanh, head of residential group No 1.

After voter lists were publicly posted, election staff took turns remaining on duty at polling locations so residents could check their personal details and report any inaccuracies.

“Some residents pointed out minor mistakes such as incorrect gender information or house numbers, but we immediately checked and corrected them,” Tiến said.

"The door-to-door approach, combined with other communication methods, has helped election information reach residents widely, enabling voters to better understand their rights and responsibilities ahead of polling day."

In addition to direct communication, election information is also being shared through social media platforms such as Facebook and Zalo, making it easier for residents, particularly young people, to access.

"Local youth groups have also joined the preparations, taking part in communication campaigns and neighbourhood clean-up activities to create a tidy environment before election day," Thanh said.

Định Công Ward has organised several voter meetings where candidates present their action plans and listen to residents’ feedback.

At these meetings, voters have actively shared their views and offered detailed suggestions regarding the candidates’ proposed programmes.

Voter Tạ Thị Thanh, from Định Công Ward, said: “Flooding in many residential areas of the ward still happens regularly during the rainy and stormy season. This is probably the most pressing issue for local residents at the moment.”

She expressed hope that those elected in the upcoming term will put forward practical proposals to the city to gradually and effectively address the current flooding problem.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Vương, a resident, said she hopes those elected in the next term will have the integrity, capability and credibility needed to truly represent the will and aspirations of the people.

“Voters will choose those who truly have the ability and integrity to represent them and decide on important issues related to the locality’s economic, cultural and social development as well as national defence and security,” she said.

At local voter meetings in the ward, the action plans of People’s Council candidates have focused on key priorities, including promoting socio-economic development, improving environmental sanitation, addressing flooding and tackling violations of construction and land-use regulations.

They have also emphasised the need to strengthen oversight and promptly resolve issues raised by voters.

Presenting his action plan at one of the meetings, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, deputy secretary of the ward Party Committee and chairman of the Định Công Ward People’s Committee, pledged that if elected he would uphold the responsibilities of a people’s representative, maintain close contact with voters and faithfully convey their views and aspirations to the People’s Council and relevant authorities.

He also affirmed that he would actively participate in oversight activities and contribute to building Định Công Ward into an increasingly developed, civilised and prosperous community.

According to Anh, voters’ comments and recommendations will be carefully received, compiled and forwarded to relevant authorities for consideration and resolution.

"With preparations largely in place, Định Công Ward is poised for a smooth and orderly election day. For local voters, March 15 will be an opportunity to turn expectations into mandates, choosing representatives they believe can address everyday concerns and help steer the ward toward more responsive and effective grassroots governance," Tiến said. — VNS