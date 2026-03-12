Politics & Law
Parliamentary diplomacy deepens Việt Nam–Mexico relations

March 12, 2026 - 16:49
Vietnam’s Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải presents a commemorative gift to Ana Karina Rojo Pimentel, chair of the Chamber of Deputies’ Welfare Committee and head of the Mexico–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group. — VNA/VNS Photo Phi Hùng

MEXICO CITY — Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyễn Văn Hải underscored the significant role of the Mexico–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group in promoting exchanges between the two legislatures, reaffirming that Việt Nam highly values its relationship with Mexico and aims to further advance cooperation via parliamentary, economic, cultural and people-to-people channels.

Hải led a delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico to a working session with the friendship group on March 11 to sign and adopt its activity agenda, designed to enhance parliamentary diplomacy and foster closer bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador noted that Việt Nam is preparing for the election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, proposing stronger parliamentary exchanges in the coming period, including a visit to Việt Nam by members of the Mexico–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group after the new National Assembly begins operation.

He also called on the group to continue acting as a bridge between the two legislatures by promoting policy dialogue and sharing legislative experience.

The newly adopted agenda prioritises expanding delegation exchanges, strengthening legislative cooperation, and advancing joint initiatives in politics, economy, education, culture, health care and people-to-people exchanges.

At the meeting, Ana Karina Rojo Pimentel, Chair of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies’ Welfare Committee and head of the Mexico–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to effectively implementing the agreed agenda, contributing to the sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Both sides also agreed to enhance business connectivity and organise seminars and economic forums to better tap cooperation potential, particularly in trade, investment, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. — VNA/VNS 

