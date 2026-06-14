PM urges Đồng Nai to step up role as a key driver of national growth

ĐỒNG NAI – Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng chaired a working session with the Standing Board of the Đồng Nai Party Committee on Saturday, commending the southern city’s efforts and important achievements, particularly during its first year operating under the new urban government model, which have contributed positively to the country’s overall development.

The PM said the positive results achieved by Đồng Nai in its first year as a centrally governed city stemmed from a crucial factor, a shift in mindset, thinking and methods of implementation, reflecting the leadership’s determination to innovate, pursue development and embrace a spirit of initiative and responsibility.

Focus on decisive measures to accelerate growth

Despite the progress made, the PM noted that Đồng Nai still faces considerable challenges. Economic growth has fallen short of expectations, public investment disbursement remains sluggish, and traditional growth engines are losing momentum, while emerging sectors such as logistics, airport-city development, high-tech manufacturing, the digital economy and innovation have yet to unlock their full potential.

Although the city enjoys significant advantages, including an extensive industrial park network, a strategic location in the southeastern region and the Long Thành International Airport project, these strengths have not been fully leveraged.

Deep-processing industries remain underdeveloped, value added in key agricultural products is limited, digital transformation and the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 57 have been slow, and both the supply of skilled labour and collaboration between research institutions and businesses remain insufficient.

On economic development, the PM instructed the city to adopt stronger measures to stimulate growth, meet quarterly targets and secure annual growth of at least 10 per cent.

He called for greater support for businesses in expanding markets, increasing exports and accessing credit, alongside policies to attract and train highly qualified workers for industrial parks, export-processing zones and major investment projects.

PM Hưng also urged the city to work closely with ministries and central agencies to resolve long-standing projects, accelerate administrative reform, reduce procedures for citizens and businesses, strengthen data connectivity and expand online public services.

At the same time, Đồng Nai must effectively implement policies supporting private-sector development, creating favourable conditions for private enterprises to participate more deeply in domestic and global supply chains and become a key driver of local growth.

The Government leader placed particular emphasis on accelerating public investment disbursement, urging the city to achieve its target of disbursing 50 per cent of planned capital in the first half of the year and to fully disburse all allocated funds in 2026. He stressed that the 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan should be focused and efficient, reducing the number of projects while improving investment quality and effectiveness.

Bringing Long Thành Airport into operation on schedule to create new development space

Regarding planning, PM Hưng directed Đồng Nai to coordinate closely with ministries, sectors and Hồ Chí Minh City to review planning schemes and ensure alignment between provincial, urban and functional-area plans, particularly those related to Long Thành International Airport. The objective is to maximise the benefits of the national flagship project and create new growth momentum for the city.

The PM reiterated that putting Long Thành International Airport into operation by the end of 2026 remains the Government’s top priority and that the project must not fall behind schedule.

He instructed Đồng Nai to work closely with the Ministry of Construction, relevant agencies and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to promptly remove bottlenecks, complete site clearance and ensure sufficient land for the remaining components of the project.

He also highlighted the need to address procedural obstacles and shortages of construction materials affecting key infrastructure works, while accelerating real estate developments, social housing projects and the creation of a modern urban ecosystem surrounding the airport.

In parallel, the city was urged to speed up strategic transport projects, including the Biên Hòa–Vũng Tàu Expressway, HCM City Ring Roads 3 and 4, the Biên Hòa–Vũng Tàu railway, the Gia Nghia–Chơn Thành Expressway, the HCM City–Thủ Dầu Một–Chơn Thành route and other projects directly linked to Long Thành Airport.

On rental housing, Hưng instructed the city to review and adjust planning to support rental housing development in key industrial zones, fulfil assigned housing targets, establish and effectively operate a municipal housing fund, develop a rental housing strategy through 2030 and propose appropriate support mechanisms.

The PM stressed the need for a fundamental shift in thinking, from prioritising home ownership to ensuring that everyone has access to adequate housing. Rental housing should be regarded as a strategic priority, with the State investing in and encouraging businesses to develop rental housing. This would enable workers and labourers in industrial zones who are unable to purchase homes to access affordable accommodation.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring the smooth operation of the two-tier urban administration model, improving the capacity of grassroots officials, particularly in land, planning, construction and investment management, and strengthening administrative discipline while encouraging innovation and protecting officials who act boldly for the common good.

The Government leader further urged Đồng Nai to effectively implement Politburo Resolution 57, accelerate the development of strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, big data, semiconductors, robotics, automation and aerospace technology, build synchronised digital infrastructure connected to national and specialised databases, and strengthen cooperation among research institutes, universities and enterprises to develop core technologies, strategic technologies and flagship products serving local socio-economic development.

Alongside economic development, the PM stressed that the city must continue implementing social welfare policies, improving living standards, enhancing healthcare, education and training, protecting the environment and water resources, promoting sustainable forestry development, and ensuring national defence, security and social order while building a peaceful, friendly, cooperative and developing border area.

He affirmed that the Government, ministries and central agencies would continue accompanying and closely coordinating with Đồng Nai in implementing its development tasks and promptly addressing any difficulties or obstacles.

In the first quarter of 2026, the locality recorded strong economic performance, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) rising 9.76 per cent year-on-year, placing it among the fastest-growing localities nationwide. In the first five months of the year, budget revenue exceeded VNĐ50.4 trillion (US$1.9 billion), equivalent to 50 per cent of the annual estimate, while public investment disbursement reached VNĐ6.77 trillion, or 26.15 per cent of the assigned plan. Retail sales and service revenue increased 16.37 per cent, tourism welcomed 2.5 million visitors and generated VNĐ1.9 trillion in revenue, the industrial production index rose 13.59 per cent, foreign direct investment reached $1.1 billion, up 10.6 per cent, and domestic investment totalled approximately VNĐ5.5 trillion, equivalent to 110.06 per cent of the annual target.

The city has consistently ranked among the country’s leading localities in implementing the project on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06), laying a solid foundation for the digital ecosystem. Its 2025 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) reached 93.10 per cent, ranking third nationwide, while its public satisfaction rate stood at 87.16 per cent, also ranking third among the country’s 34 provinces and centrally governed cities.

After nearly one year of implementing the two-tier local administration model, the city has largely completed key tasks related to organisational restructuring, personnel consolidation, job-position arrangements and decentralisation. Progress has also been made in cultural, social, ethnic, religious, defence, security and external affairs, while Party building and political system development have continued to be strengthened, enhancing the capacity and combativeness of Party organisations and members. VNA/VNS