PM Lê Minh Hưng to attend ASEAN-Russia Summit commemorating 35 years of ties

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng will lead a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations in Kazan, Russia, from June 16-18.

During the trip, which comes at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Hưng will hold bilateral engagements, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS