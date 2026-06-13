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Home Politics & Law

PM Lê Minh Hưng to attend ASEAN-Russia Summit commemorating 35 years of ties

June 13, 2026 - 17:15
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng will lead a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations in Kazan, Russia, from June 16-18.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng will lead a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations in Kazan, Russia, from June 16-18.

During the trip, which comes at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Hưng will hold bilateral engagements, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS

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