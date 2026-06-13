PM launches nationwide campaign for double-digit growth

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Saturday launched a nationwide campaign aimed at driving sustained double-digit economic growth during the 2026-30 period, calling for bold reforms and the active participation of the entire political system, business community and public.

Hưng, who also chairs the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, presided over the hybrid event in HCM City, which was linked to provincial hubs nationwide.

The Prime Minister said the 14th National Party Congress had ushered in a new era for the country, stressing the need to maintain annual growth of at least 10 per cent between 2026 and 2030 in order to realise Việt Nam’s goal of becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

He called for the abandonment of outdated mindsets and working methods in favour of strategic vision, breakthrough thinking and decisive action.

While noting that Việt Nam is presented with significant opportunities, Hưng said the country also faces increasingly complex and demanding challenges. He called on all levels of government, businesses and citizens to uphold the patriotic tradition of emulation and strengthen national solidarity.

The Prime Minister urged institutional reforms to remove bottlenecks, streamline administrative procedures and improve the quality of public services.

He said government agencies should be evaluated based on outcomes for citizens and businesses, while warning against bureaucracy, inertia and the avoidance of responsibility.

Science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition should serve as the key drivers of growth, he said, calling for the development of innovation centres, high-tech zones and a digital government to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

Hưng also urged faster development of modern infrastructure, including transport, digital, energy and logistics systems, alongside intensified efforts to complete stalled projects and unlock resources for development.

He stressed the importance of building a professional, transparent and service-oriented administration that remains close to the people, while encouraging public servants to be proactive, creative and accountable.

The Prime Minister also called for prudent fiscal management to prevent waste and ensure public resources are used transparently, efficiently and effectively.

He added that economic growth must go hand in hand with social progress, environmental protection, and stronger national defence, security and foreign affairs, ensuring that no one is left behind in the development process.

Representatives of central ministries, local authorities, state-owned enterprises and private businesses pledged their support for the campaign and committed to taking concrete actions to help achieve the growth target.

The event concluded with Prime Minister Hưng and senior leaders officially launching the emulation campaign, titled “Determined to achieve sustainable double-digit growth in the 2026-30 period”, by pressing a ceremonial button. — VNS