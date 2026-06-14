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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam hopes to enhance nuclear energy cooperation with Bulgaria: ambassador

June 14, 2026 - 16:38
Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt said Việt Nam prioritises researching and selecting advanced and proven technologies while focusing on perfecting institutional frameworks, developing human resources, and enhancing state management capabilities in this field.

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt with delegates at the event. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam wishes to strengthen nuclear energy cooperation with Bulgaria, particularly in human resources training, scientific research, and the sharing of operational and management expertise, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt.

She made the remark while addressing an annual international conference on Bulgarian nuclear energy and national, regional, and global energy security, held in Varna city from June 10 to 12.

Presenting a paper titled "Việt Nam's nuclear energy development: A strategic vision for energy security and international cooperation", Nguyệt noted alongside economic growth, industrialisation, and modernisation, Việt Nam's electricity demand is projected to increase sharply over the coming decades. Consequently, the country is developing a diversified, balanced, and sustainable energy mix, in which nuclear energy is identified as an important solution to guarantee national energy security and support its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

She further stated Việt Nam is implementing its nuclear power programme in a cautious and responsible manner, adhering strictly to international standards for nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation.

Việt Nam prioritises researching and selecting advanced and proven technologies while focusing on perfecting institutional frameworks, developing human resources, and enhancing state management capabilities in this field, she added.

Highly valuing Bulgaria's extensive experience in operating the Kozloduy nuclear power plant and training specialised personnel, the diplomat proposed boosting bilateral cooperation in specialist training, scientific research, and the sharing of management, operational, and nuclear safety expertise.

Nguyệt also expressed her hope to work with the Bulgarian side to organise a Việt Nam – Bulgaria nuclear energy cooperation forum later this year to advance concrete projects.

The conference, held by the Bulgarian Nuclear Regulatory Agency (BULATOM), brought together policymakers, experts, scientists, businesses, and representatives from various international organisations in the nuclear energy sector.

The event took place against the backdrop of many countries adjusting their energy strategies to address challenges regarding energy security, climate change, and growing electricity demand.

As part of her working visit, Ambassador Nguyệt held talks with leaders of the University of Economics – Varna and the Odessos Shiprepair Yard to discuss potential cooperation in education, training, and high-quality human resources development. — VNA/VNS

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