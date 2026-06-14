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Rare bird handed over for rescue in Đồng Nai

June 14, 2026 - 21:21
A rare lesser adjutant (Leptoptilos javanicus) was spotted in the Lộc Thái 6 residential quarter, Lộc Ninh ward, at around 6pm on Friday.

 

The rare lesser adjutant (Leptoptilos javanicus) was found in the Lộc Thái 6 residential quarter, Lộc Ninh ward. VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG NAI – Authorities in southern Đồng Nai city on Saturday transferred a rare lesser adjutant (Leptoptilos javanicus) for rescue and conservation after residents discovered the bird in a residential area.

The bird was spotted in the Lộc Thái 6 residential quarter, Lộc Ninh ward, at around 6pm on Friday. Local residents promptly informed authorities, and ward police quickly arrived to receive and secure the animal.

Following verification by Forest Protection Unit No 10, the bird was identified as a lesser adjutant, a rare and endangered species classified in Group IB, which includes forest animals given the highest level of protection under Vietnamese law.

After completing the required procedures, the Lộc Ninh ward People’s Committee, in coordination with local police and forest rangers, handed the bird over to the Communications, Tourism and Rescue Conservation Centre under the Bù Gia Mập National Park for further care and rehabilitation.

Authorities said the swift response by local residents and relevant agencies contributed to protecting endangered wildlife and demonstrated the community’s growing awareness of biodiversity conservation, natural resources protection and ecosystem preservation. — VNA/VNS

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