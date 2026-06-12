Cô Tô residents help protect marine environment after fisherman caught dumping waste

QUẢNG NINH — Local authorities, community organisations, businesses and residents of the Cô Tô Special Zone recently worked together to protect the marine environment after one man was caught dumping waste into the sea, helping build Cô Tô into a green, clean, beautiful and sustainable destination.

As part of the effort to strengthen marine environmental protection and raise awareness among fishermen, authorities in the Cô Tô Special Zone handled the recent dumping violation, which took place at the northern storm shelter anchorage in the Gulf of Tonkin.

At around 12.15pm on June 7, N.V.X., skipper of fishing vessel KG91041‑TS which was moored at the anchorage in Zone 4, was recorded discarding fishing gear and excess mooring ropes into the sea.

Several fishermen moored nearby captured the violation on video and provided the footage to authorities.

After receiving the report, authorities verified the incident and filed a violation record in accordance with the law. They also instructed X. to stop dumping waste, collect the discarded items and restore the anchorage area’s environmental condition.

When questioned by the authorities, X. admitted the offence and said he had not been fully aware of environmental protection regulations, which led to his action.

After being briefed on the relevant rules, he acknowledged his wrongdoing, pledged not to repeat it and agreed to comply with remedial measures required by the authorities.

Officials advise vessel owners, crew and fishers operating at sea to improve their environmental awareness and strictly follow regulations on waste collection, sorting and treatment.

They are required by law to avoid dumping rubbish, damaged fishing gear and other waste materials into the sea to help maintain a clean and healthy marine environment and support sustainable fisheries.

Protecting the marine environment

The Cô Tô Special Zone has recently implemented a range of coordinated measures to raise community awareness of environmental protection, reduce plastic waste and preserve the natural landscape.

Since August 2022, Cô Tô has encouraged visitors and residents not to use nylon bags or single‑use plastic items on the island, part of a one‑year trial that has produced positive results thus far.

Cô Tô has also banned visitors from bringing single‑use plastic items onto the islands since September 15, 2023.

Beach‑cleaning campaigns are held regularly, involving Party members, public employees, workers, the armed forces, teachers and students, political and social organisations, tourism businesses, local residents and visitors.

Tonnes of debris washed ashore has been collected and treated, helping to keep the marine environment clean and attractive.

Many accommodation providers, restaurants and tourism businesses have also actively supported programmes to cut back on nylon bags and single‑use plastic products.

According to the Cô Tô Special Zone Culture and Social Division, publicity for the programme has been spread through mass media, local loudspeaker systems, banners, posters and extracurricular school activities.

Messages focus on raising awareness of the harm plastic waste does to the marine environment and encouraging residents and visitors to sort rubbish, dispose of it properly and use environmentally friendly products.

To mark World Environment Day on June 5, World Oceans Day on June 8, Action Month for the Environment and the Việt Nam Sea and Island Week 2026, the Cô Tô Special Zone on June 6 launched a massive environmental clean‑up effort on beaches across the area.

The event helped raise public awareness of environmental protection, reduce plastic waste, and build a green, clean and beautiful coastal landscape that supports sustainable tourism.

Waste was collected from Tình Yêu, Hồng Vàn, Vàn Chảy, Bắc Vàn, Chiến Thắng and Ba Châu beaches, as well as the Thanh Lân and Trần islands, before being taken to treatment sites.

Protecting the marine and island environment is not a short‑term task, but a long‑term journey. Going forward, Cô Tô aims to complete a source‑based waste sorting system, improve domestic wastewater treatment capacity and develop eco‑tourism linked with conservation responsibilities.

Local leaders say protecting the marine environment is not solely the duty of the authorities, but requires the participation of all of society. Every resident and visitor to Cô Tô should raise awareness and take small but meaningful actions, such as not littering, avoiding single‑use plastics, taking part in environmental activities and preserving the island’s coastal landscape.

With the engagement of the entire political system alongside the support of the community and visitors, Cô Tô’s marine environment is seeing a gradual improvement, helping to build the special zone’s image as green, friendly and attractive, and moving towards the sustainable tourism development goal to conserve marine resources and the environment.

This year, the Cô Tô Special Zone aims to welcome 392,000 visitors, including 3,300 international arrivals, and earn revenue of VNĐ1.1 trillion (US$41.8 million). — VNS