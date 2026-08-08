Chàm Islands promote clean-up programme

ĐÀ NẴNG — On August 4 and 6, a total of 40kg of waste and 17 crown-of-thorn starfish (Acanthaster planci), a hard coral reef eating species, were collected at sea and coral reefs off the Chàm Islands in an ocean and coral reef clean-up action by volunteers and members of the Chàm Islands Nature Reserve management board in the annual waste monitoring programme.

The programme, which has been implemented twice a year from 2019, collected 16 tonnes of waste from six beaches and in the sea in 2022-23.

Most of the waste collected at beaches was plastic, including bottles, foam and drift nets, as well as cans, bottles and packages dumped at sea by fishermen.

The board said the ‘waste clear’ programme is one of many activities in the ‘zero waste and non-plastic use’ action plan in turning Chàm Islands as the first ‘zero waste and non-plastic waste’ destination in Việt Nam.

The islands also often call on fishermen and tourists to take their rubbish back to the mainland for treatment as part of the annual ocean and beach cleaning-up programme.

It has launched a ban on land crabs (Gecarcoidea lalandii) – purple shelled crustaceans – an eco-tour product of the Chàm Islands, during the breeding season between August and February.

Chàm Islands, which include eight islets with 2,400 inhabitants, are the first and the only location in Việt Nam promoting the non-use of plastic bags and the ‘3Rs’ (reduce, reuse and recycle) since it was recognised as the World Biosphere Reserve site by UNESCO in 2009.

The community and the Nature Reserve management board have been boosting cooperation with WWF-Viet Nam, IUCN and UNESCO in marine environment protection.

The Islands, 20km off the coast of Hội An ancient town, are one of the most popular destinations in central Việt Nam, hosting around 400,000 tourists per year. — VNS