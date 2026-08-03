Heavy rain triggers traffic landslides, Tuyên Quang mobilises emergency response

TUYÊN QUANG — Tuyên Quang Province leaders have instructed departments, sectors and localities to continue implementing central and provincial directives on disaster prevention and response after recent heavy rain.

According to the Bằng Lang Commune People’s Committee, landslides occurred on Provincial Road 183 passing through the commune, causing flooding and affecting local travel after prolonged heavy rain from Sunday night to Monday morning.

At the overflow stream in Trung Hamlet, rising water spilt over the road surface, causing localised flooding. Many other locations have developed large cracks, posing a risk of further landslides and making it impossible for vehicles to pass through the area.

At the border area between Bằng Lang and Xuân Giang communes, soil and rocks from the upper slope collapsed onto the road, blocking it completely.

Forces in Bằng Lang Commune inspected the site, set up barriers and warning signs, and reported to the provincial authorities so that remedial measures can be implemented and the road reopened as soon as possible.

Authorities have advised residents not to enter landslide-affected or flood-hit areas under any circumstances, and to strictly follow the instructions of the relevant forces.

Hà Văn Chung, secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Lùng Tám Commune People’s Council, said that prolonged heavy rain had caused a serious landslide at Km0+600 on the road from Nậm Luồng junction to the office of the former Thái An Commune People’s Committee.

It is a vital transport route serving travel, goods exchange, agricultural transport, rescue and relief operations.

To ensure the safety of residents, authorities and relevant forces announced a temporary suspension of traffic through this section from Monday morning until the incident has been resolved and further notice is issued.

According to the Tuyên Quang Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station, the province will continue to see moderate rain, with heavy rain in some places, with rainfall generally ranging 20-50mm and exceeding 70mm in some areas.

The meteorological agency has warned of a very high risk of flash floods, landslides and subsidence in 29 communes.

The station requested localities to urgently review vulnerable areas, landslide-prone points and locations where water flow is blocked, in order to proactively implement response measures.

The provincial Military Command has been tasked with reviewing and finalising search-and-rescue plans, and being ready to mobilise personnel and equipment when incidents occur. The provincial police are to develop plans to maintain public order, organise forces to support rescue and relief operations, and minimise loss of life and property.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will lead the updating of response scenarios for each type of natural disaster, focusing on inspecting the safety of reservoirs and dams, irrigation works, dykes, water supply systems and landslide-prone sites so that risks can be addressed and warnings issued in time.

Local authorities are to update response plans, ensure food, drinking water, medicine and other essential supplies in areas at risk of being cut off.

From 4am to 10am on Monday, many places in the province experienced moderate to heavy rain, with some areas seeing very heavy rain locally. Recorded rainfall at some points was particularly high, including Xuân Giang Commune at 154mm, Yên Bình at 135mm, and Quang Bình Commune at 121mm, according to the Tuyên Quang Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station.

Prolonged heavy rain has left soil moisture in many areas of the province close to saturation – above 85 per cent, with some places fully saturated. — VNS