Rare long-tailed macaque released into U Minh Hạ National Park

CÀ MAU — A rare long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis) has been released into the wild at U Minh Hạ National Park after being voluntarily handed over by a resident, according to the Bạc Liêu Forest Protection Unit under the Cà Mau Forest Protection Department on Wednesday.

The 8kg macaque, classified as a Group IIB endangered, precious and rare forest animal under Vietnamese regulations, was surrendered by Nguyễn Trung Cang, a resident of Vĩnh Trạch Ward.

Forest rangers received the animal in accordance with established procedures, with a handover record signed by the owner and the authorities in the presence of representatives from relevant agencies and local authorities.

Following a health assessment, the macaque was found to be in good condition. The forest protection force then completed legal procedures to establish public ownership of the voluntarily surrendered wild animal before arranging its release.

Lê Thành Lập, Deputy Head of the Bac Lieu Forest Protection Unit, said the U Minh Hạ National Park was selected as the release site because its forest ecosystem provides suitable habitat for long-tailed macaques.

The natural environment will help the animal adapt, continue to grow and survive in the wild while minimising disruption to its natural behaviour, he said.

The voluntary handover reflects growing public awareness of wildlife conservation and demonstrates effective coordination between local authorities and forest protection forces in safeguarding biodiversity. Such efforts also help curb the illegal capture, trade and transport of wild animals while promoting community responsibility for protecting nature and maintaining ecological balance.

According to Deputy Director of the U Minh Hạ National Park Lê Thanh Dũng, the park regularly raises public awareness of wildlife protection laws through its online information portal, outreach activities in buffer-zone communities and cooperation with local authorities. As a result, illegal hunting has declined significantly, while the number of people voluntarily handing over wild animals for release has increased year by year. — VNA/VNS