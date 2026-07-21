Criminal proceedings launched against case of illegal keeping, trading of 104 wild animals

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in the southern province of Tây Ninh have initiated criminal proceedings against a case of violations of regulations on the management and protection of wild animals under Article 234 of Việt Nam's Penal Code, following the discovery of 104 wild animals being kept without documentation proving their lawful origin in Phước Thạnh Commune.

According to the provincial forest protection sub-department, during an inspection of a wildlife breeding facility in Phước Thạnh’s Phước Hội A hamlet on June 11, enforcement officers found that the owner was keeping a large number of wild animals but was unable to produce documents verifying their legal origin as required by law.

They recorded a total of 104 wild animals, comprising 92 African spurred tortoises (Geochelone sulcata) of various sizes, six Red Lories (Eos rubra) and six Green-cheeked Parakeets (Pyrrhura molinae).

The animals are subject to management under Việt Nam's forestry legal regulations and are listed in Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The facility owner admitted that he did not possess documents proving the lawful origin of the animals and that the breeding site had not been issued with the required registration code for wildlife breeding establishments.

The inspection team drew up an official report, seized all 104 animals, and transferred them to the Tây Ninh forest protection sub-department for care and management pending further legal procedures.

Then the provincial Department of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency formally decided to initiate criminal proceedings against the case and is continuing its investigation in accordance with the law.

In the wake of the case, the local forest protection sub-department urged individuals, organisations and wildlife breeding establishments to strictly comply with regulations governing the management of wild animals and CITES-listed species. It advised breeders and traders to ensure that all animals are of lawful origin, accompanied by the required documentation, and that breeding facilities are properly registered and licensed.

The agency warned that illegal keeping, trading, transport or possession of wild animals will be dealt with strictly by the authorities and may, where sufficient grounds exist, result in criminal prosecution under Vietnamese law. — VNA/VNS