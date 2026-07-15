Quảng Trị rescues six rare wild animals

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Creatures under the Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park recently received six rare wild animals handed over by authorities in the central province of Quảng Trị for rehabilitation and eventual release into the wild.

The rescued animals include a northern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca leonina), two pygmy slow lorises (Nycticebus pygmaeus), two crested goshawks (Accipiter trivirgatus), and a Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica), which were discovered and later handed over by local residents to authorities.

Initial examinations showed that several were injured and in poor health. The 2kg macaque had lost its right forelimb while the pangolin, weighing about 4kg, suffered an injury to its right forelimb. The two juvenile goshawks were not yet able to forage independently.

The animals are now receiving quarantine, treatment and specialised care. Once recovering their physical condition and wild behaviour, they will be reassessed for release back into the wild.

According to the centre, the voluntary handover of wild animals reflects growing public awareness of biodiversity conservation and protection of endangered species to maintain ecological balance. — VNA/VNS