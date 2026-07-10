Eight northern provinces face risk of flash floods, landslides

HÀ NỘI — Eight northern provinces are at risk of flash floods and landslides in the coming days, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Authorities in Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Sơn La, Phú Thọ, Lào Cai, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên and Quảng Ninh, have been told to be on alert following the heavy rain.

The centre said that during the 24-hour period from 7am on Thursday to 7am on Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas experiencing very heavy downpours, was recorded across the northern region.

Rainfall totals included 131.4mm in Tà Tổng Commune, Lai Châu Province; 97.8mm in Na Lay Commune, Điện Biên Province; 215mm in Hua Trai Commune, Sơn La Province; 119.8mm in Bằng Luân Commune, Phú Thọ Province; 143.6mm at the Thác Bà Hydropower Dam in Lào Cai Province; 156.6mm in Trung Minh Commune, Tuyên Quang Province; 327.4mm in Phúc Lương Commune, Thái Nguyên Province; and 158.2mm in Ba Chẽ District, Quảng Ninh Province.

Soil moisture models indicate that some areas in these provinces are already close to saturation, with moisture levels exceeding 85 per cent, while others have reached full saturation.

The forecasting centre warned that flash floods and landslides could have severe consequences, posing a serious threat to human life, disrupting transport through localised road blockages, destroying residential and economic infrastructure, and causing significant damage to production as well as socio-economic activities.

Authorities have been urged to inspect areas prone to water flow obstructions and other vulnerable locations, and to implement appropriate preventive and emergency response measures. — VNS