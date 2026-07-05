Typhoon Maysak weakens into tropical depression

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Maysak, the first major storm this season, is moving slowly, weakening in intensity and degenerating into a tropical depression, said the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

However, it will still cause heavy rain in the northeastern area of northern Việt Nam, with some places receiving in excess of 70mm.

The northern part of the Gulf of Tonkin, including Bạch Long Vĩ, Vân Đồn and Cô Tô special zones, still faces a risk of strong winds of 49km per hour and rough seas with waves 2–3m high.

Strong wind gusts may rip off roofs, damage temporary structures, uproot or break trees and dislodge advertising billboards. They may also affect the power supply, communications and transport.

Meteorological and hydrological authorities recommend that localities and residents in affected areas closely monitor the typhoon’s developments and regularly update themselves with forecasts and warnings. They should implement disaster prevention and mitigation measures as directed by authorities.

Real-time warnings of areas at risk of flash floods and landslides are published online on the website https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn and in separate warning bulletins.

Restore normal life

By Sunday morning, Typhoon Maysak showed clear signs of weakening over the eastern area of Quảng Ninh Province.

At present, the locality is experiencing only light winds and scattered rain.

Authorities, especially the armed forces, are coordinating with local residents to undertake clearance and recovery work to restore normal life as soon as possible.

Unlike typical storms that affect an area for only three to four hours before moving into China, Typhoon Maysak lingered for a record-long period in the border region.

Đoàn Ngọc Phương, head of the Irrigation Division under the Quảng Ninh Department of Agriculture and Environment, reported that high winds began to intensify from 6pm on Saturday, with wind speeds of more than 100km per hour throughout the night, only easing around 4-5am on Sunday.

Rainfall recorded in Móng Cái was generally above 100mm, with some locations reaching 170mm.

Because the heavy rain coincided with low tide from around 8pm the previous evening, the water was able to drain to the sea in time. The urban drainage system functioned well and, with rainfall being scattered, there was no localised flooding within the inner city area.

On Saturday night, response forces – notably the military, border guards, police and local militia – were present in vulnerable locations to assist dozens of households in fragile or temporary houses to move to safety.

They also erected warning signs, conducted inspections and notified residents in areas at risk of landslide to evacuate immediately during the night.

Fishermen and crews on vessels and aquaculture rafts were called ashore and brought to safety before the typhoon made landfall.

Thanks to their decisive action, as of Sunday morning, no fatalities have been reported.

Nevertheless, the typhoon caused significant damage to property, crops and transport infrastructure. According to the province’s rapid report at 6am on Sunday, 30 houses had their roofs torn off, mainly temporary dwellings and light-sheet roofs with weak construction.

The fisheries sector suffered heavily, with 60ha of aquaculture affected. The typhoon also caused four vessels at anchor to break their moorings and drift, but rescue teams promptly aided them and their crews, ensuring their safety.

Across the province, 850 trees were uprooted or broken, causing obstructions to traffic on many roads.

Armed forces continue to work alongside residents to clear debris, remove and relocate fallen trees from main thoroughfares.

Electric power crews are racing to repair the grid, with the aim of restoring supply quickly and ensuring safe, unobstructed travel for the public.

Brought ashore safely

At about 10pm on Saturday at Vạn Ninh Port, response teams successfully rescued and brought ashore 11 seafarers from six fishing vessels that had drifted due to Typhoon Maysak.

They were taken to a place of refuge in Móng Cái 2 Ward in Quảng Ninh Province.

During patrols at the port, police and military command found six fishing boats driven into the harbour area by large waves and strong winds.

The Móng Cái 2 Ward Civil Defence Command immediately directed teams to approach the scene, bring all crew ashore and arrange shelter, medical care and essential supplies.

Following health checks and verification, all 11 seafarers were confirmed safe. — VNS