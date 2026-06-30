Rare endangered tortoise returned to the wild in Pù Hoạt Nature Reserve

NGHỆ AN — A rare elongated tortoise was released back into the wild at the Pù Hoạt Nature Reserve in the central province of Nghệ An on Monday after being voluntarily handed over by a local resident, according to the Quế Phong Forest Protection Department.

The tortoise (Indotestudo elongata), weighing about 3.5kg and measuring nearly 30cm in length, was released after forest rangers, local authorities and the reserve's management board confirmed that it was healthy and fit to return to its natural habitat. Earlier, the animal was voluntarily handed over by a resident of Tiền Phong Commune.

The elongated tortoise is listed in Việt Nam's Red Data Book and is classified as a Group IIB endangered forest species under Vietnamese law. It is also listed as Critically Endangered (CR) by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Hunting, trading and possessing the species are strictly prohibited.

The management board of Pù Hoạt Nature Reserve said the voluntary handover highlighted growing public awareness of wildlife conservation. It encouraged people who find or receive wild animals to notify the authorities instead of keeping or releasing them on their own, allowing experts to assess their health and choose suitable release sites.

Covering more than 90,000 hectares, Pù Hoạt Nature Reserve is one of the three core zones of the Western Nghệ An Biosphere Reserve, which was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve in 2007. The reserve is home to thousands of plant and animal species, including many rare and endemic ones. — VNA/VNS