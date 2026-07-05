Bạch Mã National Park offers haven for rare species

Nestled between the East Sea and the Trường Sơn Range, Bạch Mã National Park is one of Việt Nam's most spectacular natural sanctuaries. Towering peaks, misty cloud forests and extraordinary biodiversity combine to create a landscape that continues to captivate nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

It is one of the largest and most important protected areas in Việt Nam, boasting vast and largely untapped eco-tourism potential.

The park’s terrain shifts from coastal lagoons to dense mountain forests, forming a rare transition zone that bridges northern and southern climates. This convergence supports a wide variety of life, much of it unique to the region.

Tropical evergreen rainforests cover nearly the entire park, while mist-shrouded cloud forests blanket its upper elevations, sheltering rare species such as the critically endangered red-shanked douc langur and the elusive Trường Sơn muntjac.

The park covers nearly 37,500ha across nine communes and two towns in Huế City's Phú Lộc Ward, as well as Quảng Nam’s Đông Giang Ward.

With elevations ranging from 1,000 to 1,440m, Bạch Mã enjoys a stable year-round climate, with temperatures ranging from 16-22 degrees Celsius and annual rainfall averaging 3.4-4m.

Home to 16,900ha of primary forest, the park supports 2,421 species of flora and 1,728 species of fauna. — VNS

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