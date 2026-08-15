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Russian woman killed in Lâm Đồng expressway crash

August 15, 2026 - 10:20
A passenger bus rear-ended a truck parked in the emergency lane of the Phan Thiết–Dầu Giây Expressway on Saturday, killing a 38-year-old Russian woman and leaving another Russian national with a broken leg.
Scene of the crash. — Photo vov.vn

LÂM ĐỒNG — A Russian national was killed and another injured on Saturday when a passenger bus slammed into the back of a truck parked in the emergency lane of an expressway in the southern province of Lâm Đồng, police said. 

The crash occurred around 2.45am on the Phan Thiết-Dầu Giây Expressway in Lâm Đồng's Tân Minh Commune.

The truck had stopped in the emergency lane heading toward Đồng Nai Province when the bus, travelling in the same direction, struck it from behind.

The impact tore off the front of the bus and damaged the rear of the truck. The Russian woman, 38, died in the crash. Another Russian passenger, 43, suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The bus was being driven by a man identified as Đ.M.Q., 41, from the central province of Khánh Hòa, police said.

Investigation is ongoing. — VNS

traffic accident fatal collision road safety

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