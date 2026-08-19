Inside Việt Nam's digital hospital

AI, digital technology and robotic surgery are transforming healthcare at Hanoi Medical University Hospital, helping doctors work more efficiently while giving patients faster, more convenient and more advanced care.
Lâm Đồng Province has launched a programme for collective economic development in 2026–30, aiming to improve management capacity and competitiveness while accelerating the application of science and technology and digital transformation.
Nearly 200 passengers touched down at Liên Khương International Airport on August 19 as the Lâm Đồng gateway resumed scheduled flights following more than five months of closure for a major runway overhaul worth over VNĐ1,000 billion.
The policies are being translated into practical programmes, including free health screenings and consultations for millions of people nationwide, with a particular focus on remote, mountainous and border communities.
Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Chí Ngôn, Director of DNC-IRAI, said the institute will also offer short-term courses on AI applications, robot programming and automated system operation, targeting learners, businesses and the wider community.
Charity kitchens are making HCM City more compassionate than ever. Kitchens like NTCM and Mây Ngàn 1 provide affordable, nutritious meals for those in need for less than a dollar. Sharing is caring, and these kitchens are giving hope to people who need it most.