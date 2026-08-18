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Home Society

Charity kitchens

August 18, 2026 - 17:37
Charity kitchens are making HCM City more compassionate than ever. Kitchens like NTCM and Mây Ngàn 1 provide affordable, nutritious meals for those in need for less than a dollar. Sharing is caring, and these kitchens are giving hope to people who need it most.

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