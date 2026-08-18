Charity kitchens are making HCM City more compassionate than ever. Kitchens like NTCM and Mây Ngàn 1 provide affordable, nutritious meals for those in need for less than a dollar. Sharing is caring, and these kitchens are giving hope to people who need it most.
Former Deputy Minister of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyễn Bá Hoan is accused of receiving more than VNĐ16.3 billion (over US$624,000) in bribes between 2020 and 2025, according to the indictment.
Violations involving the use of UAVs and other objects that have affected flight operations at airports and aerodromes in recent times must be investigated and strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.
The Ministry of Construction has ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to strengthen aviation safety oversight and conduct a comprehensive review following the recent incident involving a Vietnam Airlines flight in Munich, Germany.
In the latest indictment, authorities valued the 519 apartments involved in the case at more than VNĐ2 trillion (US$78 million), nearly four times the previous valuation of more than VNĐ548 billion. The new valuation was based on actual market transaction prices at the time of valuation, rather than tax records, in an effort to safeguard the interests of affected homebuyers.
HCM City will start construction on 11 projects and inaugurate five others with combined investment of about VNĐ249 trillion (US$9.56 billion) around National Day, the city's construction department said.