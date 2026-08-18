Việt Nam targets 750,000 medical tourists by 2030

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health is drafting a proposal to develop the medical tourism sector for the 2026-30 period, aiming to position Việt Nam as a competitive medical tourism destination in Southeast Asia with a target of 750,000 international visitors by 2030.

Presenting a summary of the draft during a meeting held by the ministry with medical facilities nationwide last week, Hà Anh Đức, director of the Department of Medical Service Administration, said that medical tourism activities were taking place in Việt Nam and had shown positive results.

The number of foreigners utilising medical services in the country is estimated at around 300,000 per year, according to Đức. Their total expenditure ranges from US$1 to 2 billion per year, including medical services and costs for accommodation, travel, dining and other related expenses.

However, current data does not differentiate between foreign residents in Việt Nam who regularly use medical services and international visitors who travel specifically to Việt Nam for treatment.

Capacity-wise, the country currently has 2,107 hospitals and more than 105,000 doctors. The specialised healthcare system of 103 hospitals, including 13 facilities providing high-tech and specialised care, is spread across major urban areas such as Hà Nội, Huế and HCM City.

Many facilities have mastered complex techniques such as robotic surgery, organ transplantation, cardiovascular intervention, cancer treatment and assisted reproduction, as well as specialised procedures in ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology and odonto-stomatology.

"These capabilities serve as a crucial foundation for Việt Nam to develop medical tourism products that combine healthcare services with tourism and leisure activities," Đức said.

Medical tourism activities take place primarily in major urban cities, with HCM City leading the way in providing services for about 40 per cent of patients, followed by Hà Nội, according to Đức.

Tourism hubs such as Đà Nẵng, Huế, and Khánh Hòa Province are gradually developing products that leverage their strengths in resort-style relaxation and traditional medicine.

Medical tourists primarily consist of overseas Vietnamese and visitors from Cambodia, Laos, South Korea, Japan, Australia and several European nations.

The most-used services are cosmetic dentistry, fertility treatments, aesthetic procedures, general health check-ups and various other high-tech medical specialties.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn agreed that Việt Nam had the advantages and significant potential to grow medical tourism.

Various research studies put the global medical tourism market's value between $40 billion and over $100 billion in 2024, with an annual growth rate projected at 8-16 per cent through 2035, depending on the scope and calculation method, according to Thuấn.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to outpace this average growth rate, and many countries in the region such as Thailand and South Korea have launched national medical tourism programs early on.

For Việt Nam's medical tourism sector to develop effectively, there must be unified involvement from ministries, sectors, regulatory bodies, public and private hospitals, as well as the business community, Thuấn stressed.

"This will also serve as a foundation to leverage the professional expertise, competitive costs, and service quality of Việt Nam's healthcare sector, which will help to elevate the country's standing on the regional and international medical tourism map," he said.

The medical specialties targeted for development under the 2026-30 scheme include modern medicine, traditional medicine, rehabilitation, comprehensive healthcare and elderly care.

Improving these specialties would also help expand public access to high-quality medical services and reduce the number of Vietnamese citizens having to travel abroad for medical treatment, said the deputy health minister.

He proposed establishing a medical tourism association to aid the sector's development.

"If organised and operated effectively, the Việt Nam Medical Tourism Association will help improve the quality of medical care, elevate the standing of Việt Nam's healthcare sector on the international stage and contribute to socio-economic growth," Thuấn said. — VNS