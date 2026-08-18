Eleven prosecuted in alleged kidney trafficking ring in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Investigation Police Agency of HCM City on Monday night announced it had initiated legal proceedings against 11 individuals across three cases of trading in human body parts, which is an offence under Article 154 of the Penal Code.

The investigation showed there are three key figures in the ring, who are 37-year-old Phạm Đỗ Đăng Khoa from the southern city Đồng Nai, 32-year-old Phạm Thị Mỹ Hà from the central province Gia Lai and 36-year-old Cao Thị Dự from the southern province Vĩnh Long.

Since July, these suspects used personal connections and joined social media groups related to kidney donation and transplantation to identify potential buyers and sellers, and connected them for kidney sales disguised as donations to earn illegal profit.

Once contacted by interested buyers, they would quote a price of VNĐ1.4–1.5 billion (US$53,000–57,000) for a kidney transplant, then find a seller with compatible health indicators.

For sellers, they found individuals facing financial hardship and in need of money, negotiated to purchase their kidneys at a price lower than the amount agreed upon with the buyers with an aim to pocket the difference.

Group members who successfully sourced a seller and finalised a transaction could receive a referral fee of VNĐ50 million, while those assigned to escort the seller and buyer to medical examinations and tests, monitor results, and assist with procedures were paid VNĐ10 million per successful case.

To conceal the illegal transactions, the suspects coached the buyers and sellers on describing the transplants as donations to doctors, medical staff and legal consultants, including fabricated details about their relationships, the reasons and motives for the donations.

They also assisted in preparing the necessary documentation for the transplants.

After deducting expenses – such as the cost of purchasing kidneys, medical examinations, testing, travel, accommodation, document processing, and payments to group members – the three group leaders pocketed the remaining profit.

The eight other suspects include 31-year-old Phạm Nhất from Cà Mau Province, 35-year-old Huỳnh Thị Thúy Vân from Khánh Hòa Province and 35-year-old Tô Minh Trung from Vĩnh Long Province.

They also include five HCM City residents: 38-year-old Nguyễn Tấn Đạt from Phước Long Ward, 31-year-old Lê Bá Huy from Bình Lợi Trung Ward, 31-year-old Nguyễn Hoàng Quốc Thái from Đất Đỏ Commune, 33-year-old Ngô Thụy Tường Vy from Phú Lâm Ward, and 61-year-old Cao Hữu Đông from Hòa Hưng Ward.

Further investigations are underway. — VNS