Đồng Nai promotes technology application to raise agricultural product value

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai City is encouraging farmers and businesses to adopt new technologies and modernise production to raise agricultural product value and expand export markets.

The move is in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, issued in December 2024.

The southern city is shifting from small-scale agricultural production towards a modern agricultural economy by strengthening value-chain links, applying technology and standardising farming areas to meet export market requirements.

It has more than 1 million hectares of agricultural land and has established over 300 concentrated farming areas. The locality also has nearly 480 agricultural production linkages, involving a range of crops and livestock.

It has 270 planting-area codes covering nearly 20,000ha, providing an important basis for local agricultural products to enter demanding markets, including the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and China.

Local authorities are encouraging businesses to adopt new technologies and modernise production lines, while promoting investment in processing facilities in concentrated farming areas.

Nguyễn Thị Hoàng, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee, said the city will continue expanding standardised planting areas, developing export-standard packing facilities and strengthening links among farmers, co-operatives and businesses.

The measures also include digital transformation and the circular economy, alongside the development of the country’s “One Commune – One Product” programme.

The city is seeking to expand domestic and export markets through modern distribution systems and e-commerce platforms. — VNS