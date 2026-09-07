Lai Châu resettles Mảng ethnic residents in landslide-prone border area

LAI CHÂU — In years gone by, the arrival of the rainy season brought anxiety to more than 50 Mảng ethnic households in Lai Châu Province, as their homes were located in an area at high risk of landslides.

This year, the households in Pa Cheo Village, Hua Bum Commune, have been relocated to a new resettlement area about 2km from their former homes.

New houses are taking shape alongside roads, electricity and water supply systems and a school, helping the families gradually settle into safer and more stable lives and focus on work and production.

A journey towards a safer home

In late August, construction at the Pa Cheo Urgent Natural Disaster Resettlement Project was proceeding at a brisk pace.

Contractors have mobilised workers and machinery to accelerate work on different components while ensuring construction quality, with the aim of enabling residents living in hazardous areas to move to their new homes as soon as possible.

From the first holes dug to the new houses now taking shape, each stage of the project carries residents’ hopes for a safe and secure future.

The relocation not only helps residents escape the constant threat of natural disasters but also lays the foundation for them to work, engage in production and gradually improve their living standards. It is also expected to contribute to maintaining security and social order in Lai Châu’s border area.

To date, 15 households living in areas at high risk of landslides have been allocated residential land. Thirteen have completed their houses and settled into their new homes, while two are putting the finishing touches to their houses.

The new homes have brought greater peace of mind to residents while easing the difficulties faced by local authorities in ensuring their safety amid the persistent risk of natural disasters and landslides.

Lò A Yếm, deputy head of Pa Cheo Village, said residents had previously been living in an area at high risk of landslides, posing a serious threat to their safety.

“Previously, local authorities had to mobilise soldiers and police officers to move residents to a school site for temporary shelter,” he said.

“Now that the Government has invested in the new resettlement area and households have moved to safer homes, people feel much more secure.”

The Pa Cheo resettlement project is progressing as scheduled, with many key components already completed. The electricity system was connected to the grid on July 1, 2026, while the 35kV power line has been completely relocated.

The main roadbed has been completed, water supply works are about 75 per cent complete, and water has been brought to the area serving 19 residential plots whose land levelling has been finished.

Of the 52 plots planned for the new residential area, 19 have been levelled. Construction of the kindergarten and internal roads is continuing.

Nguyễn Văn Hòa, head of the Economic Division of Hua Bum Commune, said the Pa Cheo Urgent Natural Disaster Resettlement Project was of great importance.

Once completed, the project would provide stable living conditions for the affected households and create favourable conditions for Hua Bum Commune to implement its socio-economic development plans, he said.

The project aims to relocate 52 Mảng ethnic minority households, comprising of 264 people, from areas at risk of natural disasters and landslides and provide them with safe, long-term accommodation.

Laying the foundation for livelihoods

Covering about 6.3ha and located 2km from the residents’ former homes, the new project has a total investment of VNĐ24 billion (US$910,000), sourced from the 2025 central budget contingency fund.

The Lai Châu Province's People’s Committee has assigned the provincial Project Management Board for Agricultural and Rural Development, Construction and Investment to act as the project owner.

Given the tight schedule, the project owner is coordinating closely with contractors and mobilising manpower and machinery to carry out construction works simultaneously, aiming to complete the project before December 31.

Đoàn Quốc Công, construction site commander for Duy Khương Lai Châu One Member Company Limited, said the contractor had mobilised 20 pieces of machinery, along with materials, equipment and workers, and was taking advantage of favourable weather to accelerate construction.

“We are determined to complete the project on schedule and hand it over to the project owner as planned,” Công said.

Trần Văn Luân, deputy director of the Lai Châu Province's Project Management Board for Agricultural and Rural Development, Construction and Investment, said the board had instructed the contractor to mobilise machinery and equipment and make the most of favourable weather conditions to speed up construction.

The board’s supervision officials have also been instructed to closely monitor construction and implement measures to ensure that the contractor meets both schedule and quality requirements, he said. — VNS