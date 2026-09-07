Student attacks five classmates at HCM City school, emotional instability signs shown

HCM CITY — A male student born in 2011 used a weapon to attack and injure five fellow students at a school in Thạnh An Commune, HCM City, on September 4, according to the municipal police.

Per the press release released on Monday, Thạnh An Commune Police arrived at the scene immediately after the incident, working with school security staff to detain the student responsible. The five injured students were taken to a medical facility for emergency treatment; their conditions have since stabilised and they remain in hospital under monitoring and treatment.

HCM City Police leadership directed the Criminal Investigation Police Office to lead the investigation, co-ordinating with Thạnh An Commune Police and other units to gather documents and evidence and to establish the cause and circumstances of the incident.

Initial findings indicate the male student had previously received medical examination and treatment at a hospital and had been diagnosed with "Acute reaction to stress and adjustment disorder – mixed disorders of behaviour and emotion". In recent times he had displayed signs of psychological and emotional instability in his daily life and studies.

Investigators also found that the student had participated in and accessed negative content from a group on a foreign social media platform, which influenced his thinking and led him to seek out ways to carry out the attack.

HCM City Police are continuing to gather documents and evidence to clarify all related matters and handle the case in accordance with the law.

Police have urged the public not to speculate on, post, or share unverified information or images, and not to circulate personal images or information relating to the students involved. The public is advised to follow information only from official sources of the relevant authorities.

City police have also advised parents to strengthen their supervision of and engagement with their children regarding internet and social media use, and to monitor their children's psychological state, relationships, and the content they access online, so as to promptly detect any abnormal signs in their thinking and behaviour.

When parents discover that their children are accessing negative, violent, or inciting content, or show signs of psychological instability, they should discuss and guide their children and co-ordinate with the school and relevant authorities to provide timely support and preventive measures, to avoid any unfortunate consequences. — VNS