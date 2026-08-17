Đà Nẵng police detain five Chinese nationals wanted by Beijing

ĐÀ NẴNG — Police in the central city of Đà Nẵng have detained five Chinese nationals wanted by Beijing following coordinated operations with Ministry of Public Security.

Four suspects, including Huang Yanlin, 53; Wang Xuefeng , 34; Zhang Huijuan, 53; and Zhang Jianqing, 51, were arrested in recent days in joint actions with the ministry’s Criminal Police Department and local police, police said.

The arrests followed a request from China’s Ministry of Public Security and were carried out under instructions from Vietamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lê Văn Tuyến.

On July 29, police in Ngũ Hành Sơn Ward detained another Chinese national, Wang Hongjian, 40, after confirming his identity from information provided by Chinese authorities.

Wang told police he was wanted by the Public Security Bureau of Jiande City, Zhejiang Province, under detention order dated July 14.

After completing legal procedures, Đà Nẵng's police and its foreign affairs department handed Wang over to Chinese authorities at the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate in in the northern province of Lạng Sơn. — VNS