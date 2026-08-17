Bình Thủy Ward expands digital communication to promote national security

CẦN THƠ — Bình Thủy Ward in Cần Thơ is strengthening the combination of direct communication and digital technology to improve the dissemination of official information to residents under the “All People Protecting National Security” movement.

These efforts are in line with the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57, issued in December 2024, on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Besides direct communication, the ward also aired 365 programmes to promote the movement, totalling over 2,600 minutes, on its grassroots broadcasting system.

It also distributed 2,250 leaflets, published 140 Facebook news items and articles, and posted 221 pieces of information in Zalo groups covering 17 residential areas, reaching more than 42,000 people.

Speaking at Bình Thủy Ward’s “All People Protecting National Security” Festival Day on August 15, Trương Cảnh Tuyên, Chairman of the Cần Thơ People’s Committee, praised the ward’s achievements and contributions to the city’s security movement.

He urged the ward to link the movement with patriotic campaigns and renew its content and methods to ensure that these are practical, effective and suited to local conditions. — VNS