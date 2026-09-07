Viettel Post revenue hits $400 million in first half as logistics investment accelerates

HÀ NỘI — Military-run postal and logistics company Viettel Post recorded VNĐ10.34 trillion (US$392 million) in net revenue in the first half of 2026, up 3.2 per cent from a year earlier, as it stepped up investment in logistics infrastructure.

Revenue from core logistics activities, including postal delivery, warehousing, transportation and overseas investment and business, rose by roughly 40 per cent, reflecting a shift away from traditional postal delivery towards integrated logistics, the company said in its recent report.

The company reported after-tax profit of VNĐ107.75 billion in the six months, down by 35.21 per cent, due to higher fuel prices and operating expenses as well as continued restructuring and investment.

Viettel Post said that it was increasing investment in logistics infrastructure, including Đà Nẵng Logistics Centre covering 8.6 ha in Liên Chiểu Industrial Park in Đà Nẵng and a project worth VNĐ860 billion to build a smart border gate at the Kim Thành road bridge customs clearance point of the Lào Cai international border gate.

The company has also expanded its international logistics operations through Viettel’s existing networks in neighbouring markets, launching Unitel Logistics in Laos and Metfone Express in Cambodia.

The company expects consolidated revenue in the third quarter to rise by 10.9 per cent year-on-year, while revenue from core logistics activities is forecast to increase by 39.9 per cent.

The company said it would continue to focus on expanding core businesses and improving the utilisation and efficiency of the logistics infrastructure system. — VNS